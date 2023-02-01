Norelius & Nelson Law Firm welcomes Allen Nepper and Brad Bonner

The Norelius & Nelson Law Firm announced that attorneys Allen Nepper and Brad Bonner have joined the firm. They have over 78 years of experience in various areas of law.

Nepper has been practicing law for 52 years and specializes in a diverse range of legal areas including real estate, estate planning, municipal law, and taxation.

Bonner is a familiar face at Norelius & Nelson, having previously worked at the firm. He will be focusing on trust and estate planning, real estate, and business formation and compliance. He is also experienced in working with a range of individuals and families.

They have joined Bradley Nelson in the practice at Norelius & Nelson, which is a general practice law firm that specializes in agriculture law, business law, real estate, estate and trust planning, probate, and taxation.

In addition to Nepper and Bonner, the firm also welcomes legal assistant Alma Puga to the team. Puga is bilingual in Spanish and English, which will be a great benefit to the firm’s Spanish-speaking clients.