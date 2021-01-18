Karen Peterson

Memorial services for Karen J. Peterson, 81, of Manilla, will be conducted at a later date. Per Karen’s wishes, she has been cremated.
She died Sunday, January 17, at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include three daughters, Cheryl Sorenson, of Fort Dodge, Donna Reis, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Vivian Peterson, of Denison; 5 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
