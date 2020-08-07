Nelson, Loren

Loren Nelson May 29, 1940 - July 30, 2020 Loren Paul Nelson was born on May 29, 1940 near Clear Lake, Iowa. He was the 9th of 10 children born to Theodore Roosevelt Nelson and Greona Nelson. He was baptized on July 9, 1940 in Clear Lake. He went to live with his beloved Savior on July 30, 2020 at the age of 80 years, 2 months and 1 day. He attended various elementary schools around Clear Lake and graduated from Clear Lake High School in May 1958. On June 11, 1958, he was married to the love of his life, Andrea Bette Nielsen in Waukon, Iowa. On July 8, 1958 he left for San Diego, California as he had joined the United States Navy. In October Andrea joined him in the San Diego area. They lived on Coronado Island as it was called then. Loren was stationed at North Island Naval Air Station where he worked as a mechanic on jet airplanes. Their 1st child Kim was born in January 1959. In March 1959 Loren went to mechanic school in Long Beach, California for 2 months. In May 1959, he was transferred to another mechanic school near Memphis, Tennessee. He then came home to get Andrea and Kim. In August 1959, they left for San Diego as Loren had been assigned a position at Miramar Naval Air Station. He stayed in San Diego for the rest of his tour of duty as he had been trained to work on the new F4-H fighter jets. Two more children were born, Cindy in 1960 and David in 1961. In June 1962, he was discharged from the Navy and they returned to Clear Lake. Another son Robert was born in 1963. He accepted a job with the U.S.D.A. as a meat inspector in June 1964, which brought them to Denison. He continued that job until he retired in 2004. He was confirmed into the Lutheran faith on December 19, 1965. He enjoyed playing fast pitch soft ball (as a pitcher). He liked to train dogs and plant trees. He was a people person and loved to talk but his greatest love was for his Lord and Savior and he rarely missed a Sunday service. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years Andrea, daughter Cindy, sons Kim, David (Terese), and Robert, grandchildren: Christopher (Michelle) Nelson, Jenna Nelson, Kelly Nelson, Tayler Acott, Summer Nelson, Dustin Nelson, Conner Nelson, sisters Merna and Shirley, other relatives and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents Ted and Greona Nelson, parents-in-law Marius and Delores Nielsen, brothers Roger, Richard and Darwin, sisters Leola, Janyce, Melva and Wanda and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Funeral Services were held 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 3, 2020, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison. Rev. David Loeschen officiated the service with interment in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. Organist Mary Kuhlmann provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Amazing Grace," "Joy to the World" and "Silent Night." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Brandon Scherff, Summer Nelson, Jenna Nelson and Kelly Nelson. Serving as pallbearers were Christopher Nelson, Adam Schmidt, Conner Nelson, Doug Schwabe, Dustin Nelson, Noel Johnson and Tayler Acott. Military Honors were members of the Denison American Legion Post 8. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.
