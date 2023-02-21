Anyone who identifies Denison as their hometown is invited to take part in deciding on future roadside- and landscape-related projects in the community.

A focus group workshop on Saturday, March 4, is part of the 2023 Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program that Denison is participating in. Community visioning is a transportation enhancement planning process that serves Iowa communities under 10,000 in population.

The focus group workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Denison High School. The workshop will consist of focus groups for each of the following demographics.

Steering committee members

Older adults (65 years old and older)

Those with limited mobility

Active recreationists

Parents

Each focus group will take approximately one hour.

The process helps community volunteers envision aesthetic and ecological improvements along roadsides and related landscapes by blending environmental stewardship with community improvement projects.

“What the focus groups do is get many different groups of people answering the same questions about the community, which helps us find out concerns and positives about the community,” said Brad Riphagen, Trees Forever Community Visioning program manager.

Following are some area communities that have gone through the visioning process: Carroll (in 1996), Auburn, Sac City, Ida Grove, Glidden Mapleton, Onawa, Lake View, Lake City, Manning, Dunlap, Vail and Woodbine. Logan just finished its visioning process; it was the second time the community went through the process.

A list of communities can be found at https://www.communityvisioning.org/visioning-communities/.

Projects that are pursued vary by community as each community sets their own goals, said Riphagen.

“But some obvious things: Woodbine’s entry features the old elevator. Logan is looking to do a major entry feature as you cross the bridge. Some of the towns are looking to add wayfinding signage. Some have addressed safety like Glidden and Manning with crossings on Highway 30 and 141.

“Trail work is often looked at. Logan is working on getting a safe route to the school from the main part of town and using it a part of a trail network,” Riphagen continued. “Mapleton did something similar from the school to the pool on 6th Street. Some towns do downtown work like Auburn and Carroll.”

The length of time from the start of the visioning process to a completed project also varies by community.

“We do work with the community to try and have an early project completed, but some towns want to dig into some of the more difficult stuff first,” Riphagen explained. “Things like paving, etc. take time and funding. Generally, communities have five or six projects that are proposed through the plan. Some of them can be very expensive and take time to raise dollars but also may have some pieces that can be accomplished more quickly, like a tree planting.”

Riphagen said the push for a good turnout on March 4 is just starting. He added that the turnout was great for the school focus groups that took place on February 3. Approximately 24 students in three different groups participated. The students ranged in age from 8 to 18.

Getting a variety of community residents is extremely valuable to address as many concerns as possible, Riphagen explained.

“This information helps the steering committee set goals and priorities,” he said. “Also, upon completion of the process when the committee is looking to fund projects, the fact that so many voices were involved in directing the priorities is very powerful for grant funders to see.”