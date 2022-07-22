All-Rolling Valley Conference baseball teams released

The 2022 Rolling Valley All-Conference Baseball Teams were recently released.

Ar-We-Va had two first-team selections in senior outfielder Cooper Kock and senior utility player Will Ragaller, while Rocket teammates senior Conner Kirsch and freshman Wade Ragaller were honorable mention choices.

Boyer Valley senior Jaidan Ten Eyck earned a spot on the second team, while senior Carsan Wood and sophomore Charlie Brasel were honorable mention selections for the Bulldogs.

Kock hit .357 at the plate with 21 hits in 59 at bats. His totals included four doubles, three triples, one home run, 14 runs batted in and 15 runs scored.

Kock also was 13-of-13 in stolen bases.

As a pitcher, Kock went 4-3 overall with a 3.32 earned run average in 31.2 innings. He gave up 21 runs on 17 hits, struck out 50 and walked 39.

Will Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va with a .407 batting average. He finished with a team-high 24 hits, including three doubles, one triple and one home run to go with 12 RBIs and a team-high 22 runs.

Will Ragaller also stole 18 bases in 20 attempts.

Will Ragaller and Kock both were named to the all-conference first team for the second year in a row.

Will Ragaller was a second-team all-league pick as a sophomore.

Kirsch hit .233 with 14 hits in 60 at bats for the Rockets. He connected for four doubles with 14 RBIs and 11 runs scored.

On the mound, Kirsch went 0-4 overall in 36 innings of work.

He struck out 50 batters and walked only 15 on the season.

Kirsch was an all-conference second-team selection as a junior.

Wade Ragaller was a .234 hitter for the Rockets with 15 hits in 64 at bats.

He had three doubles, drove in four runs and scored eight times.

Ten Eyck led all BV players with a .459 batting average. He tied for team honors with 28 hits, including leading the Bulldogs with seven doubles, five home runs, 26 RBIs and 21 runs.

Wood batted .397 at the plate with 23 hits in 58 at bats on the year. He tallied one double with 11 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

Wood also was 17-of-18 in stolen bases.

Brasel hit .291 with 16 hits in 55 at bats on the year. He came through with four doubles and two triples, while driving in 10 runs and scoring 13 times.

Those athletes honored as all-conference performers are below.

First Team

Pitchers: Lane Spieker, CAM; Cory Bantam, Woodbine

Catcher: Colby Rich, CAM

Infield: Joe Kaufmann, CAM; Sage Evans, West Harrison; Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Outfield: Easton Hays, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Ethan Follmann, CAM; Cooper Kock, Ar-We-Va; Koleson Evans, West Harrison

Utility: Will Ragaller, Ar-We-Va; Preston McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Second Team

Pitchers: Tyler Kingery, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Kolby Culbertson, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Catcher: Landon Bendgen, Woodbine

Infield: Jaidan Ten Eyck, Boyer Valley; Tanner Oswald, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Cade Ticknor, CAM; Mason King, West Harrison

Outfield: Gabe Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Trey Petersen, Exira/EH-K; Cameron Cline, Woodbine