Ar-We-Va earns third straight win on football field

Ar-We-Va put up a 28-point second quarter en route to a 44-20 Eight-Man, District 1 football victory over Siouxland Christian on Friday night at Sioux City.

The win was the third in a row for Ar-We-Va, which improved to 3-1 in District 1 and 3-2 overall going into this Friday’s district matchup with Boyer Valley at Westside.

After leading 14-6 following one quarter, Ar-We-Va outscored Siouxland Christian 28-8 in the second quarter to take a 42-14 lead into halftime.

The Rockets recorded a safety in the third quarter for their only points of the second half.

Ar-We-Va rang up 383 total yards on offense, including 283 yards rushing and 103 yards passing.

Wade Ragaller had an outstanding all-around night with six total touchdowns for Ar-We-Va.

He ran the ball 30 times for 250 yards with touchdown runs of 1 yard, 44 yards and 3 yards.

Ragaller also was on the end of a 17-yard scoring pass from Blayne Smith, while also recording touchdowns on a 34-yard interception return and a 33-yard punt return.

Ragaller caught eight passes on the night for 99 yards in all.

Smith, in the passing department, was 10-of-26 for 101 yards with the one TD throw to Ragaller.

Aiden Blackman also ran the ball 10 times for 43 yards.

Defensively, Ragaller also led the team with nine total tackles, including three solos in the win.

Tyson Von Glan had five tackles (3 solo). Emmett Neumann and Tim Dose each had 3.5 tackles for the Rockets.

“We came out with a good win for our guys to continue their winning streak. However, this one was not one of our most fundamental football games,” commented Ar-We-Va co-head coach Austin Stoelk.

“During periods in the game, we just had a few too many mental errors involving penalties, snaps-timing, missed blocks and reads,” he added.

“Although we were not as sharp as normal for parts of the football game, our guys were able to put some points on the board in the second quarter,”

Stoelk stated.