Ar-We-Va will have a total of 16 athletes for track and field to start the 2023 spring season under veteran head coach Darin Schurke.

Schurke’s rosters will include 10 girls and six boys with the Rockets fielding young squads, as five of the 10 girls and four of the six boys are in their first year of high school competition as freshmen.

On the girls’ side, Ar-We-Va will feature some experience having five letterwinners with state track and field performances to their credit.

Returning veterans for the girls are seniors Maggie Ragaller, Jamie Hausman and Elizabeth Brunner and sophomore Amber Ragaller.

Senior Kora Obrecht missed all of last season with a knee injury, but will return to the track after lettering in previous years.

The Ar-We-Va girls competed in two events in the Class 1A portion of the state meet last spring at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

Maggie Ragaller placed 18th in the 100-meter hurdles in 1:10.85.

And, the Rocket foursome of Hausman, Amber Ragaller, Brunner and Maggie Ragaller finished 13th in the 1A shuttle hurdle relay in 1:11.62.

In 2021, Ar-We-Va’s state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay team of Maggie Ragaller, Brunner, Hausman and Obrecht took home fourth place in Class 1A in 1:11.65.

Filling out Ar-We-Va’s roster for the girls are freshmen Morgan Berg, Maggie Berns, Noelia Gonzalez, Sarah Melton and Allison Skinner.

“The girls we bring back are all competitive and work extremely hard at developing their strength and conditioning,” commented Schurke.

“It will be nice to have Obrecht back. She will help contribute in the field events, as well as hurdles and sprints.”

“We also have five freshmen coming in, which will give us more athletes to compete in a number of events. They have been working at getting themselves ready for the beginning of the season. I’m looking forward to seeing how they grow as athletes,” Schurke said.

The Ar-We-Va boys return two lettermen in sophomores Wade Ragaller and Blayne Smith.

Filling out the Rockets’ roster are freshmen Devon Ehlers, Wyatt Ragaller, Jonathan Riesselman and Weston Toft.

“With the low numbers, we will need to look at the events they will be able to compete in and allow them opportunities to develop their abilities,” Schurke said.

2023 Schedule

March

28 — Audubon Invitational, B, 4:30 p.m.; 30 — Audubon Invitational, G, 4:30 p.m.

April

17 — Ace Nelson Relays at Denison, G-B, 4:30 p.m.; 20 — O-A/BC-IG Invitational at Ida Grove, 4:30 p.m.; 24 — Woodbine Invitational, B, 4:30 p.m.; 25 — Audubon Invitational, G-B, 4:30 p.m.; 27 — Woodbine Invitational, G, 4:30 p.m.; 28 — South Central Calhoun Invitational at Lake City, G-B, 4:30 p.m.

May

1 — Boyer Valley Invitational at Dunlap, 4 p.m.; 4 — South Central Calhoun Invitational at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.; 8 — East Sac County Invitational at Sac City, 4:30 p.m.