Boyer Valley boys bring back two starters from conference champion

The Boyer Valley boys won 20 of 23 games a year ago and will start the 2020-21 basketball season with four returning lettermen from last year’s squad that captured the Rolling Valley Conference championship.

BV took first place in the RVC with a 15-1 record.

The Bulldogs are under the guidance of third-year head coach Shane Reineke, who brings back two starters from last year’s club that put together an 18-game win streak after losing its season opener.

BV lost three players to graduation, including twin brothers Lucas and Dylan Berens, both of whom were RVC first-team selections.

The third player lost to graduation was Kyle Hast.

Returning starters for BV are 6-5 senior guard/forward Gavin Reineke and 6-2 junior guard Jaidan Ten Eyck, who will take the court after missing the majority of the football season with a broken collarbone.

Reineke was the team’s second-leading scorer a year ago, averaging 12.1 points per game. He also averaged 3.0 rebounds per game and led the team with 49 three-point field goals and 60 steals.