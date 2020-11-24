Boyer Valley boys bring back two starters from conference champion

The Boyer Valley boys won 20 of 23 games a year ago and will start the 2020-21 basketball season with four returning lettermen from last year’s squad that captured the Rolling Valley Conference championship.
BV took first place in the RVC with a 15-1 record.
The Bulldogs are under the guidance of third-year head coach Shane Reineke, who brings back two starters from last year’s club that put together an 18-game win streak after losing its season opener.
BV lost three players to graduation, including twin brothers Lucas and Dylan Berens, both of whom were RVC first-team selections.
The third player lost to graduation was Kyle Hast.
Returning starters for BV are 6-5 senior guard/forward Gavin Reineke and 6-2 junior guard Jaidan Ten Eyck, who will take the court after missing the majority of the football season with a broken collarbone.
Reineke was the team’s second-leading scorer a year ago, averaging 12.1 points per game. He also averaged 3.0 rebounds per game and led the team with 49 three-point field goals and 60 steals.
Reineke was among the team leaders in assists with 48 en route to being an RVC first-team honoree a year ago after earning second-team praise as a sophomore.
Ten Eyck averaged 8.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last winter. He led the Bulldogs with 89 assists and was second in steals with 56.
The other two veterans back are 5-9 junior guard Adam Puck and 6-2 junior forward Trevor Malone.
Puck averaged 3.8 points and finished with 35 assists and 19 steals a year ago.
Malone, on the other hand, averaged 3.5 points and 4.0 boards per contest to go with 17 assists, 13 steals and 13 shot blocks a year ago.
Besides Gavin Reineke, the team’s only other senior is 5-10 Clay Roberts.
Filling out the junior class are 5-11 Caden Neilsen, 6-3 Connor Kenkel and 5-10 Carson Wood.
Members of the sophomore class are 5-11 Josh Gordon, 5-10 Cael Beam and 5-9 Jack Heistand.
Freshmen out are 5-10 Jacob Berens, 6-3 Ben Lantz, 5-8 Evan Ten Eyck, 5-10 Matt Ferguson, 5-9 Landon Chavez and 5-8 Tommy Hast.
"We have skillful players and good quickness," commented Reineke, who will be joined on the bench by first-year assistant coach Pat Putnam.
"The players are excited to play. Hopefully we can avoid health issues and have as normal of a season as possible," he added.
As far as the RVC race, Reineke feels its wide open due to the pandemic.
"Coon Rapids-Bayard will be tough and well-coached. Woodbine will have an edge in size and strength," remarked the Bulldog boss, whose team will open its regular season on Tuesday, December 1, against CAM in RVC competition at Anita.
2020-21 Schedule
December
1 - at CAM; 4 - vs. Ar-We-Va; 7 - vs. West Monona; 11 - vs. Glidden-Ralston; 15 - vs. Woodbine; 17 - at Audubon; 18 - at Coon Rapids-Bayard; 22 - vs. Paton-Churdan
January
4 - at Logan-Magnolia; 5 - at WEst Harrison; 8 - at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; 12 - vs. CAM; 15 - at Ar-We-Va; 22 - at Glidden-Ralston; 26 - at Woodbine; 29 - vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard
February
2 - at Paton-Churdan; 5 - vs. West Harrison; 8 - vs. Exira/EH-K; 12 - vs. IKM-Manning