The Boyer Valley boys met up with West Harrison for the third time this season on February 13.

And for the third time, West Harrison came away with the victory, as the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes improved to 20-1 overall with an 84-39 triumph over the Bulldogs in a Class 1A, District 15 quarterfinal game at Mondamin.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for BV and ended the Bulldogs’ 2022-23 winter season at 5-17 overall under first-year head coach Patrick Putnam.

BV trailed 23-11 after one quarter and 47-23 at halftime.

West Harrison then broke the game wide open in the third, outscoring BV 27-2 in the quarter, including 21-0 over the final six minutes to take a commanding 74-25 lead into the fourth.

BV outscored West Harrison 14-10 over the final eight minutes.

Three West Harrison boys reached double figures, led by Sage Evans’ 20-point effort.

BV was led by Evan Ten Eyck with nine points, including seven in the first half.

Drew Volkmann added seven points, all in the first half. Ben Lantz had six points. Luke Cripps finished with five points.

Tommy Hast and Landon Chavez each had three points. Josh Gorden, Cael Beam and Ethan Hanigan all wound up with two points for the Bulldogs, which went to the free throw line only three times with two makes.

West Harrison, on the other hand, was 11-of-15 at the foul line.

The Hawkeyes won for the third time this season over BV, following up victories of 75-38 and 77-30.