Boyer Valley runners host home cross country meet

The Boyer Valley Cross Country Invitational took place on Thursday at the Dunlap Golf Course.

The BV girls netted 85 points for fourth place in the final team standings.

Logan-Magnolia took home the team title for the girls with 21 points.

On the boys’ side, BV senior Patrick Heffernan was the lone competitor for the Bulldogs, placing second overall out of 74 runners in a time of 15 minutes, 53.96 seconds.

Woodbine junior Landon Bendgen won the individual title for the boys in 15:42.54.

Bendgen’s individual title led his Tigers to the team championship with 26 points. IKM-Manning was runnerup with 31 points.

The BV girls were led Lauren Malone, who finished 14th overall out of 42 runners in 21:21.39.

Logan-Magnolia’s Madison Sporrer claimed the individual title in 19:26.52.

Mariah Falkena ran 17th for BV in a time of 21:33.27.

She was followed by Clara Gorham (20th, 22:21.60), Lauryn Muff (21st, 22:27.50), Lily Heistand (23rd, 23:10.42) and Abby Mandel (28th, 23:40.96).

Final Team Standings

Girls

1. Logan-Magnolia 21; 2. IKM-Manning 56; 3. Woodbine 60; 4. Boyer Valley 85; 5. Exira/EH-K 149; 6. CAM 167

Boys