Boyer Valley splits with Wildcats in RVC play

The Boyer Valley girls and boys earned a Rolling Valley Conference split with Glidden-Ralston on Friday night at Dunlap.

In the opener, the BV girls put together a fourth-quarter rally only to fall just short in a 53-51 setback.

In the nightcap, the BV boys used a strong fourth quarter to post a 56-42 triumph over the visiting Wildcats.

Girls’ results

Friday’s two-point loss was the second defeat in a row for the BV girls, as the Lady Bulldogs fell to 4-7 in RVC play and 4-10 overall.

G-R led 31-19 at halftime. BV then outscored the Wildcats 32-22 in the second half, including 15-8 over the final eight minutes to make it a tight game down the stretch.

Lauren Malone paced the BV girls with 19 points, as she drained four, three-point baskets with three assists and two steals.

Jessica O’Day recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 boards to go with two steals and one assist.

Mariah Falkena had eight points. Mataya Bromert finished with four points, five boards and two assists.

Sylvia Sullivan had three points, six boards and two steals, while Maria Puck had three points, four assists and two steals.

Boys’ results

The BV boys avenged a 12-point defeat to G-R back on December 9 at Glidden with Friday’s 14-point win at home.

The win moved Patrick Putnam’s BV club to 2-8 in RVC play and 2-9 overall on the year.

G-R actually led 24-19 at halftime, but BV then outscored the Wildcats 16-6 in the third quarter to take a 35-30 edge into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs led by seven at 43-36 with four minutes left. The hosts then scored 13 of the final 19 points to win by 14.

Evan Ten Eyck paced the BV boys with 16 points, scoring all 16 in the second half.

Luke Cripps added 14 points. Drew Volkmann had nine points.

Robert Gross contributed six points. Ethan Hanigan had four points.

Tommy Hast added three points, while Jack Heistand and Landon Chavez each had two points for the Bulldogs.