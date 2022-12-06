Boyer Valley teams split with Hawkeyes

The Boyer Valley girls and boys earned a Rolling Valley Conference split with West Harrison on Friday night at Mondamin.

In the opener, BV’s Lauren Malone and Mariah Falkena each tallied 19 points, as the Lady Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season with a 60-52 triumph.

In the nightcap, a very good West Harrison team forced Patrick Putnam’s BV squad into 23 turnovers, as the Bulldogs opened their season with a 75-38 loss to the host Hawkeyes.

Girls’ results

Friday’s eight-point win for BV moved the Lady Bulldogs to 1-0 in the RVC and 1-2 overall under first-year head coach Cody Freland.

Leading 17-14 after one quarter, BV outscored WH 20-6 in the second quarter to open up a 37-20 advantage at halftime.

WH outscored BV 19-6 in the third quarter to pull to within 43-39 to open the fourth, but the Lady Bulldogs were able to hold off the Hawkeyes over the final eight minutes.

Malone scored 19 points with three steals, two rebounds and two assists for BV.

Falkena also had 19 points (5 three-pointers) with five boards to her credit.

Sylvia Sullivan chipped in with eight points and six boards. Ava Ten Eyck had five points, six boards, three steals and two assists in the win.

Maria Puck also had four points and six assists. Zoey Yanak finished with three points, five boards, two assists and one steal, while Jessica O’Day wound up with two points and 15 rebounds for the winners.

Boys’ results

The BV boys shot just 27.5 percent in their loss to West Harrison on Friday night.

The Hawkeyes led 24-13 after one quarter and went into halftime up 53-21 after outscoring the Bulldogs 29-8 in the second.

A 20-4 scoring advantage for WH in the third opened up a 73-25 cushion for the hosts after three quarters of play.

Drew Volkmann led BV with nine points and seven rebounds to go with three assists, three steals and one block.

Luke Cripps scored eight points with three rebounds and one assist for BV. Evan Ten Eyck also had eight points and two boards.

Cael Beam netted six points with two boards and two assists. Jack Heistand had five points, while Josh Gorden finished with two points and two boards for the Bulldogs.