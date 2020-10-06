Bulldogs lead early, but fall to Hawkeyes in Eight-Man action

West Harrison handed an injury-depleted Boyer Valley football team its fifth consecutive loss on Friday night, as the Hawkeyes posted a 36-8 victory in Eight-Man, District 8 action at Dunlap.

The loss dropped BV to 1-5 in District 8 and overall heading into the Bulldogs’ final regular season game this Friday night against Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Exira.

Down 6-0 early, Boyer Valley went up 8-6 midway through the first quarter after the Bulldogs scored their only touchdown of the night on a scoring pass to Jesse Soma and two-point conversion pass to Trevor Malone.

West Harrison, which moved to 3-3 in District 8 and overall, then recorded 30 unanswered points for the win.

The Hawkeyes finished with 387 total yards, including 330 yards rushing.

Leading WH was quarterback Grant Gilgen, who ran the ball 23 times for 191 yards with three TD runs, including a 78-yarder to his credit.

Gilgen also was 3-of-8 for 57 yards in the passing department.