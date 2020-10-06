Bulldogs lead early, but fall to Hawkeyes in Eight-Man action

West Harrison handed an injury-depleted Boyer Valley football team its fifth consecutive loss on Friday night, as the Hawkeyes posted a 36-8 victory in Eight-Man, District 8 action at Dunlap.
The loss dropped BV to 1-5 in District 8 and overall heading into the Bulldogs’ final regular season game this Friday night against Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Exira.
Down 6-0 early, Boyer Valley went up 8-6 midway through the first quarter after the Bulldogs scored their only touchdown of the night on a scoring pass to Jesse Soma and two-point conversion pass to Trevor Malone.
West Harrison, which moved to 3-3 in District 8 and overall, then recorded 30 unanswered points for the win.
The Hawkeyes finished with 387 total yards, including 330 yards rushing.
Leading WH was quarterback Grant Gilgen, who ran the ball 23 times for 191 yards with three TD runs, including a 78-yarder to his credit.
Gilgen also was 3-of-8 for 57 yards in the passing department.
BV tallied 296 total offensive yards, including 221 yards through the air by Reineke, who was 11-of-24 with the one TD throw to Malone and two interceptions.
Drew Volkmann also ran the ball five times for 52 yards after replacing Reineke under center after Reineke went to the sidelines early in the fourth after taking a hit on West Harrison’s sideline that resulted in an unsportsmanlike penalty against the Hawkeyes.
BV was limited to only 75 yards on the night, as Blake Katzenberger was limited to 19 yards on 10 carries for the hosts.
Malone led all BV receivers with five catches for 90 yards. Soma had four receptions for 89 yards with the one TD catch.
Volkmann also had one catch for 35 yards.
Defensively for BV, Michael Heffernan was in on eight tackles with five solos. Soma and Carsan Wood both were in on eight tackles as well.
Reineke and Wood both were credited with interceptions for the Bulldogs.