BV boys battle rated T-C in tight loss to Trojans

The Boyer Valley baseball team gave Class 1A, 10th-ranked Tri-Center all it could handle on Thursday night in an 11-10 nonconference loss to the Trojans at Neola.

BV fell to 5-14 overall with the loss. T-C, on the other hand, improved to 22-1 overall with the triumph.

BV scored the game’s initial run in the top of the first inning, but T-C came right back with four runs its first at bat to go up 4-1.

The Trojans then netted three runs in the second to take a 7-1 lead.

BV got back in the game with a five-run fourth to pull to within 7-6.

T-C scored twice in the fifth to make it 9-6.

Again, IKM-Manning answered with two in the top of the sixth to make it 9-8, but then T-C scored a pair of runs in the last of the sixth to go up 11-8.

The Bulldogs then scored twice in the top of the seventh to make it a one-run game, but left the tying and go-ahead runs stranded on the bases to end the contest.