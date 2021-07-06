BV boys battle rated T-C in tight loss to Trojans

The Boyer Valley baseball team gave Class 1A, 10th-ranked Tri-Center all it could handle on Thursday night in an 11-10 nonconference loss to the Trojans at Neola.
BV fell to 5-14 overall with the loss. T-C, on the other hand, improved to 22-1 overall with the triumph.
BV scored the game’s initial run in the top of the first inning, but T-C came right back with four runs its first at bat to go up 4-1.
The Trojans then netted three runs in the second to take a 7-1 lead.
BV got back in the game with a five-run fourth to pull to within 7-6.
T-C scored twice in the fifth to make it 9-6.
Again, IKM-Manning answered with two in the top of the sixth to make it 9-8, but then T-C scored a pair of runs in the last of the sixth to go up 11-8.
The Bulldogs then scored twice in the top of the seventh to make it a one-run game, but left the tying and go-ahead runs stranded on the bases to end the contest.
BV had eight hits on the night.
Robert Basel went 2-for-3 with four runs batted in and one run scored for BV.
Adam Puck went 1-for-3 with one RBI and three runs. Clay Roberts was 1-for-3 with one run.
Jaidan Ten Eyck was 1-for- 4. Hayden Soma finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run. Bobby Gross and Drew Volkmann each went 1-for-3 with one run apiece.
Mike Heffernan threw six innings on the mound for BV. He gave up seven runs on two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Gross also saw time on the hill, yielding four runs on one hit with three walks.