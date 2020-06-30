BV girls knock off CR-B on diamond

Boyer Valley picked up a 7-3 Rolling Valley Conference softball victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard on Thursday night at Coon Rapids.
It was the second win in a row for BV, which improved to 2-3 in the RVC and overall.
Jaci Petersen went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three stolen bases for BV.
Marie Hanigan was 2-for-4 with one run batted in, two runs scored and three stolen bases.
Leah Cooper finished 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs, one run and four stolen bases.
Alexia Miller went 1-for-2 and Kenzie Dumbaugh was 1-for-3 with a double.
Nicole Behrendt earned the pitching win for BV, allowing three runs onsix hits with four strikeouts and five walks.
The host Crusaders (0-8) stranded a total of 13 runners on the bases.