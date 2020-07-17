BV girls net two hits in regional loss to Hawkeyes
BV girls net two hits in regional loss to Hawkeyes

BV girlsl vs. WH

Boyer Valley managed only two hits in a 10-2 Class 1A regional first-round softball loss to West Harrison on Monday night at Mondamin.

The setback ended BV’s 2020 season at 3-7 overall under head coach Paige Gaskill.

Leah Cooper went 1-for-2 and scored a run for BV, while Kylie Peterson was 1-for-3.

Talia Burkhart stole two bases and also crossed the plate for the Lady Bulldogs.

Nicole Behrendt suffered the pitching loss for BV in four-plus innings, as she allowed six runs (three earned) on four hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

Kenzie Dumbaugh also tossed one and two-thirds, yielding four runs on three hits with two Ks and two walks.

