The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ soccer team posted its third consecutive victory on April 18, as the Monarchs earned a 3-0 triumph over Council Bluffs St. Albert at Denison.

All three recent wins were by shutouts, as Nate Desy’s D-S squad improved to 4-2 in matches on the season.

On the night, D-S got off a total of 10 shots with seven of those on goal.

Jesus Espinoza, Richard Gonzalez and Jackson Saravia all scored goals for the Monarchs.

Saravia’s goal was on a penalty kick.

Sebastian Contreras played in goal for D-S and had three saves on the night.