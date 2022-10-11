D-S cross country teams compete at Atlantic Invite

The Denison-Schleswig boys ran fifth and girls seventh in their respective divisions at the Atlantic Cross Country Invitational on Thursday.

The D-S boys netted 152 team points in all.

Winterset went home as the team champion for the boys with 36 points.

On the girls’ side, D-S finished with 169 points on the day.

Earlham won the team title for the girls with 59 points. Harlan was runnerup with 85 points.

“All of the runners did a great job of pushing themselves on a very difficult Atlantic course,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“The last few weeks have been grueling for the team, as we’ve had a lot of meets coupled with practices every day,” he added.

Boys’ results

Richard Gonzalez paced the D-S boys on Thursday, placing second overall out of 120 runners in a time of 16 minutes, 54.82 seconds.

The individual title went to Winterset senior Mason Back in 16:43.55.

Ethan Perrien and Leo Flores ran 23rd and 24th, respectively for D-S in 18:19.67 and 18:23.43.

Ivan Ledesma finished 49th in 19:14.36. Ethan Olsen ran 54th in 19:23.10.

Brian Ibarra completed the course in 19:53.13 for 70th. Alberto Zamago wound up 87th in 20:26.80.

Girls’ results

Leading the way for the D-S girls at Atlantic was sophomore Lola Mendlik, who finished fourth overall out of 114 athletes in 20:00.79.

Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman took home the individual title in 19:21.82.

Alexa Tremblay ran 29th for D-S in 22:23.23.

Charlotte Schrum had a time of 22:35.67 for 37th.

She was followed by Ana Vazquez (55th, 23:42.50), Claire Miller (60th, 24:02.82), Emily Bahnsen (70th, 24:45.90) and Lauren Bowker (76th, 25:37.08).

Other D-S results:

Junior Varsity Boys

37. Chris Campos, 20:51.61; 51. Carlos Zamago, 21:15.30; 55. Juan Diaz, 21:20.25; 83. Brody Skarin, 22:55.37; 87. Adrian Velazquez, 23:11.34. Team: 8th, 237 points

Junior Varsity Girls

27. Jazmine Iglesias, 25:49.14; 34. Andrea Flores, 26:11.69; 41. Adrianna Lupina, 26:41.38; 48. Abigail Gutierrez, 27:08.08; 52. Christell Salazar, 27:56.39; 69. Ashley Perez, 30:10.79. Team: 7th, 176 points

Final Team Standings

Varsity Boys

1. Winterset 36; 2. Kuemper Catholic 124; 3. C.B. St. Albert 139; 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 144; 5. Denison-Schleswig 152; 6. Atlantic 168; 7. Clarinda 178; 8. Harlan 180; 9. Oakland Riverside 204; 10. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 265; 11. Earlham 272; 12. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 286; 13. Treynor 318; 14. Creston 366; 15. Shenandoah 381; 16. Nodaway Valley 389

Varsity Girls