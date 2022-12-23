D-S girls wrestle at Kuemper Invite

Jacob Brawner’s Denison-Schleswig girls’ wrestling team competed at the Kuemper Catholic Tournament on Tuesday at Carroll.

The D-S girls in all claimed 17 individual matches with 16 losses on the night.

First-place efforts went to Moe Plen Soe (100 Silver, 2-0), Taya Adams (140 Silver, 2-0) and Beyonce Carrasco (155 Silver, 2-0).

Second-place efforts were awarded to Yarecze Rodriguez (120 Silver, 2-1), Alejandra Carrizalez (135 Silver, 2-1) and Aida Gonzalez (140 Gold, 2-1).

Placing third for the Monarchs were Gloria Diaz (110 Silver, 1-2), Leilany Carrazco (125 Silver, 1-2), Ana Castillo (130 Silver, 1-2) and Taylor Totten (190 Gold, 1-2).

Taking home fourth-place efforts for D-S were Angie Rivera (135 Gold, 1-2) and Briana Aragon (170 Silver, 0-3).

“We felt like this was our best night of wrestling up to this point in the season. I could go and find something positive to say about everyone’s performances tonight,” commented Brawner.

“Some of the highlights were Plen Soe, Gonzalez and Carrizalez all getting two wins in their first competitions of the season. We were really impressed with Gonzalez, who I put in the Gold bracket in her first competition,” he added.

“She got thrown into the bracket as the seventh seed and gets second place after beating the two and three seeds.”

“Adams, Carrasco and Rodriguez all had a nice nights with two wins apiece,” Brawner remarked.

“Diaz wrestled three six-minute matches, which we’ve made a point of emphasis in the past week. Totten took third place in the Gold bracket. It seemed like every match we were watching the girls implemented things that we’ve talked about or practiced,” the Monarch boss noted.

“It was a nice end to the first part of our season. We went 17-16 as a team on the night, but we stress to not let the results blur the girls’ vision on the process of improving,” Brawner stated.

Complete results are below.

100 Silver Moe Plen Soe

1st Place

Round 1 WBF (0:32) over Taneisha Alfaro (Spencer); Round 2 WBF (1:43) over Taneisha Alfaro (Spencer)

110 Silver Gloria Diaz

3rd Place

Round 1 Lost by Maj. Dec. (10-1) to Kambry Gordon (Clarinda); Round 2 Won by Decision (5-3) over Emma Lennie (Nevada); Round 3 Lost by Decision (5-3 SV-1) to Kristen Ritz (LeMars)

115 Silver Harmony Holt

3rd Place

Round 1 LBF (3:57) to Kyla Wiskus (Kuemper); Round 2 LBF (0:38) to Veronica Schechinger (Riverside); Round 3 BYE

120 Silver Yarecze Rodriguez 2nd Place

Round 1 WBF (3:58) over Madalyn Johnson (LeMars); Round 2 LBF (5:19) to Jazmime Orduna (Ridge View); Round 3 WBF (1:54) over Miah Hillman (Western IA)

125 Silver Leilany Carrazco 3rd Place Quarterfinals BYE; Semifinals Lost by Decision (4-3) to Dakota Hastings (Nevada); 3rd Place Match WBF (3:22) over Lila Sanchez (Spencer)

130 Silver Ana Castillo

3rd Place

Round 1 LBF (3:54) to Sophie Bauman (LeMars); Round 2 LBF (3:27) to Amy Aguirre (Perry); Round 3 WBF (4:29) over Andrea Gomez (Ridge View)

135 Gold Angie Rivera

4th Place Round 1 BYE; Quarterfinals WBF (1:55) over Mila Kuhns (1:55); Semifinals Lost by Decision (9-7) to Averi Burke (Carroll); 3rd Place Match LBF (4:42) to Clara Sapienza (SW IA)

135 Silver Alejandra Carrizalez 2nd Place Round 1 WBF (1:51) over Hayley Lawrence (Ridge View); Round 2 LBF (3:04) to Arianna Howard (Western IA); Round 3 WBF (1:29) over Kennedy Long (Nevada)

140 Gold Aida Gonzalez 2nd Place

Quarterfinals WBF (2:31) over Shania Graybill (Ridge View); Semifinals Won by Decision (5-2) over Zoey Vandevender (Creston); Championship LBF (2:56) to Julie Maylum (Perry)

140 Silver Taya Adams

1st Place

Round 1 WBF (0:39) over Aleya Bailey (Western IA); Round 2 BYEl Round 3 WBF (3:46) over Riley DeGonia (Creston)

155 Silver Beyonce Carrasco 1st Place

Round 1 BYE; Round 2 WBF (1:46) over Piper Fineran (Carroll); Round 3 WBF (0:50) over Nyabley Dak (Ridge View)

170 Silver Briana Aragon 4th Place

Round 1 LBF (5:21) to Peyton Lindahl (Saydel); Round 2 LBF (1:26) to Savanna Salen (LeMars); Round 3 LBF (5:34) to Jacey Theisen (LeMars)

190 Gold Taylor Totten

3rd Place

Quarterfinals BYE; Semifinals LBF (0:28) to Kaylee Nachtigal (Spencer); 3rd Place Match WBF (0:37) over Alexis Meyer (Ridge View)