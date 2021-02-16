East Sac County clips IKM-Manning girls in overtime

The 2020-21 basketball season for the IKM-Manning girls came to a tough end on Saturday, as the Wolves suffered a 74-69 loss in overtime to East Sac County in a Class 2A regional first-round game at Manning.

Under veteran head coach Gene Rasmussen, IKM-Manning saw its winter campaign halted at 7-12 overall.

Neither team had its offense going in the first half, as East Sac County led 14-9 after one quarter and 23-15 at halftime.

Both teams found their offense in the second half, as the Wolves outscored the Raiders by a 48-40 margin in the third and fourth quarters combined to force overtime tied at 63-63.

East Sac County then outscored IKM-Manning 11-6 in the extra four-minute session for the five-point triumph.

ESC, which committed 25 turnovers, went to the free throw line 43 times in the game and converted 27 of those.

IKM-Manning, on the other hand, turned the ball over 17 times and was just 14-of-27 at the foul line.