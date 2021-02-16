East Sac County clips IKM-Manning girls in overtime

The 2020-21 basketball season for the IKM-Manning girls came to a tough end on Saturday, as the Wolves suffered a 74-69 loss in overtime to East Sac County in a Class 2A regional first-round game at Manning.
Under veteran head coach Gene Rasmussen, IKM-Manning saw its winter campaign halted at 7-12 overall.
Neither team had its offense going in the first half, as East Sac County led 14-9 after one quarter and 23-15 at halftime.
Both teams found their offense in the second half, as the Wolves outscored the Raiders by a 48-40 margin in the third and fourth quarters combined to force overtime tied at 63-63.
East Sac County then outscored IKM-Manning 11-6 in the extra four-minute session for the five-point triumph.
ESC, which committed 25 turnovers, went to the free throw line 43 times in the game and converted 27 of those.
IKM-Manning, on the other hand, turned the ball over 17 times and was just 14-of-27 at the foul line.
The Wolves struggled from long range, sinking only 9-of-34 three-point efforts and finishing 23-of-63 overall from the floor for 37 percent.
IKM-Manning senior Alexa Ahrenholtz went out with a bang in her final appearance for the Wolves, as she netted a game-high 30 points to go with six rebounds, seven steals and five assists.
Ahrenholtz also hit a milestone, as she surpassed 1,000 points for her career. She went into the night with 996 career points and ended her playing time for the Wolves with 1,026 total points.
Bianca Cadwell added 12 points, seven boards and two assists.
Nicole Hanson had eight points and six steals.
Morgan Hanson finished with five points and four boards. Macie Doyel also had five points and three boards.
Muhlbauer had three points, six boards and two assists, while Bailee Germer had three points.
Saturday’s game was the final contest for four IKM-Manning seniors in Ahrenholtz, Nicole Hanson, Muhlbauer and Lauren Danner.