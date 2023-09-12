Final score: Carroll Tigers 38, Monarchs 0

The difference in the game between the two teams was the turnover margin. The Monarch Defense forced a three-and-out to start the game, but a fumbled exchange between center Kyler Desy and quarterback Grant Olsen gave the Tigers possession of the ball inside our 30-yard line. Carroll also fumbled, and the ball was recovered by Elliott Green. On our next possession, Jackson Steinkuehler’s fumble gave the ball back to the Tigers. Again, the Monarch Defense held. There was no score after one quarter of play.

The 2nd Quarter was all Carroll. They scored on a short run to open the period, scored again on a short run later, blocked a punt, setting up a 32-yard touchdown run, and recovered an onside kick to score a 46-yard touchdown. The Tigers led 26-0 at half. Josue Mendoza’s fumble out of intermission gave Carroll outstanding field position again, and the Tigers scored on a 26-yard touchdown run on the next play. Their two-point attempt was foiled by Elliott Green, who tackled the ball carrier behind the Line Of Scrimmage. Carroll’s final score came after a Monarch three-and-out on a 4th Down pass; the Tigers missed the PAT.