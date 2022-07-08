IKM-Manning boys upended by Kingsley-Pierson in district play

IKM-Manning’s postseason run on the baseball field came to an end on Wednesday night, as the Wolves suffered an 11-1 loss in five innings to 10th-ranked Kingsley-Pierson in a Class 1A, District 16 semifinal game at Kingsley.

The game set for Tuesday night, but pushed back one day because of weather.

IKM-Manning, which defeated Ar-We-Va in a quarterfinal matchup last Saturday to advance, saw its season end at 10-14 overall with its loss to the host Panthers.

With the win, K-P improved to 24-4 overall and will now take on Western Valley Conference-rival Woodbury Central (19-5) in the District 16 title game on Saturday night at Kingsley.

After a scoreless first inning, K-P plated three runs in the bottom of the second for an early 3-0 lead.

The Panthers then busted the game open one inning later scoring eight runs to go up 11-0.

IKM-Manning scored its lone run in the top of the fifth, as Treyton Barry crossed home plate for the Wolves, which had just two hits in the game.

“Kingsley-Pierson has a nice team. They’re patient hitters and make you pay when they get on the bases. We just gave them too many opportunities,” commented IKM-Manning coach Jeremy Nielsen.

“We knew we had to score runs to stay in the game, but we just never got our offense going with only two hits,” he added.

“Defensively, we didn’t have a lot of errors. I think we had two, but they (K-P) got their timing down at the plate and strung hits together.”

“In the end, it was just a lack of execution on our part. We gave them too many free bases and we didn’t create much offense. Give them credit, though. They’re a very good baseball team,” Nielsen remarked.

Lane Sams and Cooper Perdew both went 1-for-3 with singles for Nielsen’s club.

Reed Hinners also reached twice on walks.

Treyton Barry started on the mound for the Wolves. He threw two innings, yielding eight runs on seven hits with three walks.

Sams also threw two innings. He gave up three runs on two hits and walked two Panther batters.

Jackson Howe led K-P at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a double, three runs batted in and one run scored.

Damon Schmid also was 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run, while Emerson Pratt finished 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run for the winners.

Wednesday’s game was the final contest for three IKM-Manning seniors in Treyton Barry, Max Nielsen, Kaiden Barry and Brody Blom, who sat out the last week and a half with a rib injury.