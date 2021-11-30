 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IKM-Manning girls return three starters for 2021-22 season
0 comments

IKM-Manning girls return three starters for 2021-22 season

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IKM-M girls BB 2021-22

Members of the IKM-Manning varsity girls basketball team in 2021-22 are, front row, left to right: Katy Wooser (manager), Taylor Ferneding, Bianca Cadwell, Macie Doyel; middle row: Mabel Langel, Kaitlynn Spoelstra, Morgan Hanson, Bailee Germer; back row: Gene Rasmussen (head coach), Abby Neiheisel, Megan Williams, Lexi Gruhn, Taylor Gross (manager) and Joy Gross (assistant coach). Missing is Emmie Ring.

After picking up seven wins in 19 games a year ago, the IKM-Manning girls will enter the 2021-22 basketball season with four returning letterwinners, including three full-time starters.

IKM-Manning again will be under the direction of veteran head coach Gene Rasmussen, who has 420-plus victories in his lustrious career.

Rasmussen will be joined on the bench by longtime assistant coach Joy Gross.

A year ago, the Wolves went 6-9 in the Western Iowa Conference, while finishing 7-12 overall.

IKM-Manning lost three players to graduation, including first-team all-conference point guard Alexa Ahrenholtz.

The three returning starters for Rasmussen are senior guard-forward Biana Cadwell, senior guard Taylor Ferneding and senior guard Macie Doyel.

The fourth letterwinner back on the court is junior guard Morgan Hanson.

Cadwell averaged 8.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last winter. She also collected 44 steals (2.3 p/g) and dished out 39 assists (2.1 p/g) en route to being an honorable mention all-conference selection.

Ferneding averaged 6.2 points and 4.1 boards per game a year ago. She was second on the team with 44 assists (2.3 p/g) and had 36 steals (1.9 p/g).

Ferneding also drained 13 three-point baskets a year ago.

Doyel, meanwhile, averaged 4.6 points and 2.6 boards per game a year ago. She was second on the team with 15 three-point baskets and had 32 steals to her credit.

Hanson, on the other hand, averaged 2.6 points and 2.2 boards per contest last winter.

Filling out IKM-Manning’s varsity roster are juniors Bailee Germer, Kaitlynn Spoelstra, Emmie Ring and Mabel Langel; and sophomores Abby Neiheisel, Megan Williams and Lexi Gruhn.

"Our main strength will be our defense, while a lack of height and experience weigh in as concerns," commented Rasmussen.

"As always, we will look to be competitive in every game," the Wolves’ boss added.

When looking at the WIC race, Rasmussen said that Treynor, Audubon, Underwood and Logan-Magnolia all should field pretty good teams.

IKM-Manning

Girls Basketball

2021-22 Schedule

November

30 - vs. Underwood

December

3 - at Oakland Riverside

4 - vs. Panorama

7 - at AHST/Walnut

10 - vs. Tri-Center

11 - at Exira/EH-K

17 - at Treynor

20 - at Logan-Magnolia

21 - vs. Missouri Valley

January

7 - vs. Audubon

11 - at Underwood

14 - vs. Oakland Riverside

18 - vs. AHST/Walnut

21 - at Tri-Center

25 - vs. O-A/BC-IG

28 - vs. Treynor

February

1 - at Missouri Valley

3 - vs. Boyer Valley

4 - vs. Logan-Magnolia

7 - at MV/A-O/CO-U

8 - at Audubon

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stephen Curry breaks his own three-pointer record

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics