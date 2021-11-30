IKM-Manning girls return three starters for 2021-22 season

Ferneding averaged 6.2 points and 4.1 boards per game a year ago. She was second on the team with 44 assists (2.3 p/g) and had 36 steals (1.9 p/g).

Ferneding also drained 13 three-point baskets a year ago.

Doyel, meanwhile, averaged 4.6 points and 2.6 boards per game a year ago. She was second on the team with 15 three-point baskets and had 32 steals to her credit.

Hanson, on the other hand, averaged 2.6 points and 2.2 boards per contest last winter.

Filling out IKM-Manning’s varsity roster are juniors Bailee Germer, Kaitlynn Spoelstra, Emmie Ring and Mabel Langel; and sophomores Abby Neiheisel, Megan Williams and Lexi Gruhn.

"Our main strength will be our defense, while a lack of height and experience weigh in as concerns," commented Rasmussen.

"As always, we will look to be competitive in every game," the Wolves’ boss added.

When looking at the WIC race, Rasmussen said that Treynor, Audubon, Underwood and Logan-Magnolia all should field pretty good teams.