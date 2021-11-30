IKM-Manning girls return three starters for 2021-22 season

After picking up seven wins in 19 games a year ago, the IKM-Manning girls will enter the 2021-22 basketball season with four returning letterwinners, including three full-time starters.
IKM-Manning again will be under the direction of veteran head coach Gene Rasmussen, who has 420-plus victories in his lustrious career.
Rasmussen will be joined on the bench by longtime assistant coach Joy Gross.
A year ago, the Wolves went 6-9 in the Western Iowa Conference, while finishing 7-12 overall.
IKM-Manning lost three players to graduation, including first-team all-conference point guard Alexa Ahrenholtz.
The three returning starters for Rasmussen are senior guard-forward Biana Cadwell, senior guard Taylor Ferneding and senior guard Macie Doyel.
The fourth letterwinner back on the court is junior guard Morgan Hanson.
Cadwell averaged 8.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last winter. She also collected 44 steals (2.3 p/g) and dished out 39 assists (2.1 p/g) en route to being an honorable mention all-conference selection.
Ferneding averaged 6.2 points and 4.1 boards per game a year ago. She was second on the team with 44 assists (2.3 p/g) and had 36 steals (1.9 p/g).
Ferneding also drained 13 three-point baskets a year ago.
Doyel, meanwhile, averaged 4.6 points and 2.6 boards per game a year ago. She was second on the team with 15 three-point baskets and had 32 steals to her credit.
Hanson, on the other hand, averaged 2.6 points and 2.2 boards per contest last winter.
Filling out IKM-Manning’s varsity roster are juniors Bailee Germer, Kaitlynn Spoelstra, Emmie Ring and Mabel Langel; and sophomores Abby Neiheisel, Megan Williams and Lexi Gruhn.
"Our main strength will be our defense, while a lack of height and experience weigh in as concerns," commented Rasmussen.
"As always, we will look to be competitive in every game," the Wolves’ boss added.
When looking at the WIC race, Rasmussen said that Treynor, Audubon, Underwood and Logan-Magnolia all should field pretty good teams.
IKM-Manning
Girls Basketball
2021-22 Schedule
November
30 - vs. Underwood
December
3 - at Oakland Riverside
4 - vs. Panorama
7 - at AHST/Walnut
10 - vs. Tri-Center
11 - at Exira/EH-K
17 - at Treynor
20 - at Logan-Magnolia
21 - vs. Missouri Valley
January
7 - vs. Audubon
11 - at Underwood
14 - vs. Oakland Riverside
18 - vs. AHST/Walnut