IKM-Manning runners in action at A-C/GC Invitational

The IKM-Manning boys and girls were in action on Thursday at the Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center Cross Country Invitational at Guthrie Center.

The Class 1A eighth-ranked IKM-Manning boys rang up 45 points and finished second to top-rated Adair-Casey/GC, which captured its own team title with 22 points.

On the girls’ side, Class 1A No. 11 IKM-Manning netted 53 points to take home second place behind champion and No. 13 Adair-Casey/GC, which took first with 38 points.

Caden Keller continued his remarkable season on Thursday, as the senior won the individual title in 16 minutes, 38.46 seconds, a new course record for IKM-Manning and a new A-C/GC all-time course record.

Lanes Sams ran eighth for IKM-Manning in 18:36. Nathan Johnson finished 10th in 18:53.

He was followed by Reed Hinners (12th, 19:06), Abe Polzien (14th, 19:28), Kasche Huehn (16th, 19:30), Camden Morris (24th, 20:04), Isaac Blankman (27th, 20:22), Ryan Germer (28th, 20:26), Jayden Phipps (32nd, 20:59), Nathanael Conner (38th, 21:35) and Hunter Julin (51st, 23:20).

“Keller is running amazing right now. He is very confident, focused and really attacked the race,” commented IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast.

“Sams had a good race today. His start was smarter,” he added.

The IKM-Manning had three top-10 runners on Thursday.

Lauren Irlbeck paced the Wolves by placing fifth overall in 22:25, a new course record for IKM-Manning.

Taylor Beckendorf ran seventh in 22:35, while Raegan Garrison took home 10th in 22:51.

She was followed by Emily Albertsen (16th, 23:47), Julianna Stribe (17th, 23:47), Maddy Snyder (23rd, 25:25) and Kaitlynn Spoelstra (30th, 27:37).

“Irlbeck had a great race today. She really attacked the middle of the race,” Cast remarked.

Final Team Standings

Boys

1. Adair-Casey/GC 22; 2. IKM-Manning 45; 3. Martensdale-St. Mary’s 118; 4. Perry 120; 5. East Mills 137; 6. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 142; 7. West Central Valley 168

Girls