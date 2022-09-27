IKM-Manning swept at home by visiting Cardinals

IKM-Manning suffered a 3-0 Western Iowa Conference volleyball loss on Thursday night at Audubon.

The host Wheelers defeated the visiting Wolves 25-10, 25-15, 25-14, as McKaylie Croghan’s IKM-Manning club fell to 0-5 in WIC play, 1-10 overall in matches and 2-26 in games played on the year.

Kylie Powers led the way for IKM-Manning with three kills, two blocks and one ace serve.

Megan Williams had two kills and two blocks in the match. Amber Halbur contributed one kill, four assists and two digs.

Ella Richards also had two assists, two ace serves and one dig.