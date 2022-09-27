 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

IKM-Manning swept at home by visiting Cardinals

  • Updated
  • 0
Wolves vs. Treynor girls

IKM-Manning suffered a 3-0 Western Iowa Conference volleyball loss on Thursday night at Audubon.

The host Wheelers defeated the visiting Wolves 25-10, 25-15, 25-14, as McKaylie Croghan’s IKM-Manning club fell to 0-5 in WIC play, 1-10 overall in matches and 2-26 in games played on the year.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Kylie Powers led the way for IKM-Manning with three kills, two blocks and one ace serve.

Megan Williams had two kills and two blocks in the match. Amber Halbur contributed one kill, four assists and two digs.

Ella Richards also had two assists, two ace serves and one dig.

Anna Stangl had five digs and one ace.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfing legend Chris Davidson reportedly killed in bar brawl

Recommended for you