The Denison-Schleswig boys’ track and field team garnered 28 points to take home 12th place among a tough field at the Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Invitational on April 13 at Council Bluffs.

Southeast Polk claimed the team title with 133 points. Lewis Central was second to the Rams with 95 points.

For D-S, the distance medley relay team of David Cardenas, Jake Fink, Luke Wiebers and Leo Flores ran second overall in three minutes, 45.20 seconds.

The sprint medley relay foursome of Cardenas, Wiebers, Fink and Ethan Perrien took third in 1:40.26.

Perrien also placed fourth in the 400-meter dash with a personal-best time of 52.76.

“We had a windy but warm night to run. It was a really loaded field, but we competed better tonight than we did in our last meet,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Willie Baughman.

“We had seven personal records on the night, highlighted by Ethan Perrien in the open 400 and the 4x400 relay team,” he added.

The 4x400 team of Ethan Perrien, Chandler Perrien, Fink and Flores didn’t place, but ran its best time of 3:38.83.

Final Team Standings

1. Southeast Polk 133; 2. Lewis Central 95; 3. Clarinda 84; 4. Sioux City East 74; 5. Glenwood 72; 6. Atlantic 67; 7. Harlan 45; 8. C.B. St. Albert 37; 9. Treynor 33; 10. tie: Red Oak and C.B. Thomas Jefferson 31; 12. Denison-Schleswig 28; 13. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 11