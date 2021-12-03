Monarch boys handle MV/A-O/CO-U with no problem

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys opened their 2021-22 basketball season on Tuesday night with an impressive 70-32 victory over Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U at Mapleton.

Derek Fink’s D-S club set the tone early on, as the Monarchs outscored the Rams 28-5 in the first quarter and led 42-18 at halftime.

D-S kept its foot on the gas in the third quarter, outscoring the hosts 20-3 en route to taking a 62-21 cushion into the final eight minutes of play.

For the game, D-S shot 50 percent from three-point range (9-18), 64 percent from two-point range (16-25) and 58.1 percent overall from the field (25-43).

"We talked about being consistent in our defensive pressure and intensity, playing as hard as we can for as long as we can and getting to the 50/50 balls by being the first on the floor for loose balls," commented Fink.

"I thought we did all that for 32 minutes tonight. We had a lot of guys contribute. We had guys who got their first varsity start or varsity experience that did a lot of good things for us," he added.