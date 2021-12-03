Monarch boys handle MV/A-O/CO-U with no problem

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys opened their 2021-22 basketball season on Tuesday night with an impressive 70-32 victory over Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U at Mapleton.
Derek Fink’s D-S club set the tone early on, as the Monarchs outscored the Rams 28-5 in the first quarter and led 42-18 at halftime.
D-S kept its foot on the gas in the third quarter, outscoring the hosts 20-3 en route to taking a 62-21 cushion into the final eight minutes of play.
For the game, D-S shot 50 percent from three-point range (9-18), 64 percent from two-point range (16-25) and 58.1 percent overall from the field (25-43).
"We talked about being consistent in our defensive pressure and intensity, playing as hard as we can for as long as we can and getting to the 50/50 balls by being the first on the floor for loose balls," commented Fink.
"I thought we did all that for 32 minutes tonight. We had a lot of guys contribute. We had guys who got their first varsity start or varsity experience that did a lot of good things for us," he added.
"I thought our communication and rotations defensively allowed us to get some live-ball turnovers that turned into points. I also thought we did a really good job of passing the ball ahead and finishing."
"Our guys off the bench did a really good job of being engaged and locked in when their number was called. All-in-all, a really good start to the season," remarked Fink, whose team was 11-of-20 at the free throw line.
Aiden Schuttinga paced the D-S boys with 20 points, as he was 4-of-6 from three-point range and 7-of-10 overall from the field.
Schuttinga also had two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Jaxon Wessel added nine points, three boards, three assists and three steals.
Gavin Hipnar contributerd eight points and two steals. Hunter Emery had six points and three boards.
Luke Wiebers finished with six points, three steals, two boards, one assist and one shot block.
Lance Arkfeld also had six points, five boards and three steals. Mike Manuel chipped in with six points and five boards for the Monarchs.
Carson Seuntjens had four points, while Matthew Weltz had three points and Lucas Segebart two points.
JV results