Monarchs fall to Winterset in Class 3A, Substate 8 semifinal game

Denison-Schleswig’s postseason run on the baseball diamond came to an end on Monday night, as the Monarchs suffered an 11-7 loss to Winterset in a Class 3A, Substate 8 semifinal game at Winterset.
D-S, which beat Carroll High in its Substate 8 opener last Friday night at Denison to advance, saw its season halted by the Huskies at 18-12 overall under third-year head coach Travis Wessel.
Winterset, on the other hand, improved to 21-11 overall with the win and took on Raccoon River Conference-rival and third-ranked Gilbert (23-8) in the Substate 8 title game on Wednesday night at Gilbert.
Winterset collected 15 hits off three D-S pitchers on Monday night, as the Huskies turned the game in their favor with a five-run second inning to set the tone.
D-S scored the game’s initial run, though, as Braiden Heiden singled to left with two outs and scored on a double to the left-center gap by Nathan Gallup.
Winterset came right back and tied it with a run in its first at bat, as Dawson Forgy led off with a single to left and eventually scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jensen Kaldenberg.
After a one-two-three top of the second for D-S that resulted in three consecutive strikeouts by Winterset starting pitcher Jake Porter, Winterset batted around in its second time up and scored five runs to take a 6-1 lead.
D-S made it 6-2 in the top of the second after Luke Wiebers singled to left and eventually came around to score on Heiden’s second hit of the game, a double to the left-center gap.
The Monarchs struck again for a single run in the top of the fourth.
Trey Brotherton led off with a single to left and came around to score with two outs to pull D-S to within 6-3.
Winterset responded with two runs in the last of the fourth to make it 8-3. The Huskies then plated one run in the fifth for a 9-3 lead.
D-S made it 9-4 with a run in the top of the sixth, as Jaxson Hildebrand was hit by a pitch with one out and eventually scored on a groundout to the shortstop by Jaxon Wessel.
Winterset put together four singles in the last of the sixth en route to scoring two runs and an 11-4 lead into the seventh.
The Monarchs didn’t go down without a fight, as the visitors pushed three runs across before an aggressive baserunning effort by Hildebrand resulted in an out at third base to end the game.
Evan Turin led off the seventh with a single to left. With one out, Heiden drove in Turin with a single to the right-center gap.
Then with two outs, Hildebrand squibbed a ball to the infield between the pitcher and third baseman that resulted in an overthrow past Winterset’s first baseman.
Heiden came around to score and Hildebrand attempted to get to third, but a great relay to Hackett resulted in the Huskie junior tagging out the Monarch sophomore to end the contest.
D-S collected nine hits in the loss, led by Heiden, who went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs batted in, two runs scored and two stolen bases.
Turin went 2-for-4 with one run.
Brotherton finished 2-for-4 with two runs.
Gallup went 1-for-4 with one RBI and Wiebers wound up 1-for-3 with one run for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of five runners on the bases.
Winterset left nine men on the bases.
Turin opened on the hill for D-S and took the loss in two innings of work, allowing six runs on seven hits with one walk.
Brotherton tossed three innings in relief, yielding three runs on five hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Carter Wessel relieved Brotherton and threw one inning, as he gave up two runs on three hits.
Winterset used two pitchers in the win.
Porter opened on the mound and earned the win in five and one-third, allowing four runs on six hits with six Ks and two walks.
Heithoff threw the final one and two-thirds innings for the Huskies, yielding three runs on three hits.
The two teams combined for six errors in the game with D-S committing four of those.
"Unfortunately, someone has to win and someone has to lose. Hats off to Winterset. They can really hit the ball and threw three really good pitchers at us tonight," commented Wessel in a postgame interview walking in from right field.
"The one thing I told the guys is that Monarchs never quit and these guys didn’t quit. We got three runs in the top of the seventh and had some things going. Unfortunately, their guy made a great play at third and it was just an aggressive play, but one play does not win or lose a game," he added.
"I just told the guys that I was super proud of them for continuing to battle, because when they got five in the second, we could have very easily folded but we didn’t."
"That’s the thing about this team. We have heart and fight and the guys left it all on the field tonight," remarked Wessel, who had the tough task of saying goodbye to six seniors who played in a Monarch uniform for the last time on Monday night.
The six are Carter Wessel, Heiden, Turin, Gallup, Parker Bekkerus and Caden Fletcher.
"I’ve coached them in multiple sports since they were young. I told them I’m not sure if I helped them or messed them up, but it was quite a ride," Wessel said.
"They’re just an extension of our family. That’s what the Monarch program is all about and these kids bought into that. Those six kids will be truly missed," Wessel said.
Back to the game, Wessel said that his team hit the ball hard at times, but it always went right at someone instead finding a hole.
"And that’s what I told the guys. Sometimes you hit groundballs and find their worst player, but unfortunately tonight, we hit the ball to their best player (Hackett) and he made some great plays at third. He’s a stud and there’s a reason he’s being recruited by a lot of Division 1 schools," Wessel said.
Wessel said 18 team victories is something the guys should be proud of.
"It’s been a while since we’ve had a winning percentage like that. We gave some games away and we had three canceled, so we very easily could have had a 20-win season," Wessel stated.
"I just told the guys to walk out of here with their heads held high, because they accomplished a lot of things, especially the seniors. I think four of them were three-year starters," Wessel said.
"Fletcher stepped in and did a nice job for us this year. Bekkerus took on the designated hitter role and was hot for us at the end of the season."
"This game is all about highs and lows. The six seniors definitely led this team. That’s why we ended up where we did and I’m just super proud of them," Wessel said.
