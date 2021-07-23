Monarchs fall to Winterset in Class 3A, Substate 8 semifinal game

Carter Wessel relieved Brotherton and threw one inning, as he gave up two runs on three hits.

Winterset used two pitchers in the win.

Porter opened on the mound and earned the win in five and one-third, allowing four runs on six hits with six Ks and two walks.

Heithoff threw the final one and two-thirds innings for the Huskies, yielding three runs on three hits.

The two teams combined for six errors in the game with D-S committing four of those.

"Unfortunately, someone has to win and someone has to lose. Hats off to Winterset. They can really hit the ball and threw three really good pitchers at us tonight," commented Wessel in a postgame interview walking in from right field.

"The one thing I told the guys is that Monarchs never quit and these guys didn’t quit. We got three runs in the top of the seventh and had some things going. Unfortunately, their guy made a great play at third and it was just an aggressive play, but one play does not win or lose a game," he added.