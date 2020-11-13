Neemann of D-S signs to play basketball at McKendree University

Andersen averaged 15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds last winter.

"I’m just so glad I got it figured out. I feel like so much weight has been lifted off my shoulders, so now I’m just looking forward to playing for the Monarchs my senior year and not having the added pressure on me," noted Neemann.

"I’m looking forward to balancing all of what college has to offer in regards to school, basketball and social life. I just want the whole experience," Neemann said.

Lebanon is 485 miles and seven and a half hours from Denison, but Neemann isn’t worried about being so far away from home.

"The distance isn’t an issue for me. I wanted to go to a college where I can divulge myself into the campus and my teammates. Coach Kerkhoff made it feel like a home away from home, so I’m not worried at all," Neemann said.

"Plus, my parents are so supportive. I’m super happy about my decision," Neemann said.

Kerkhoff is looking forward to getting Neemann on campus next year and watching her develop her skills on the basketball court.