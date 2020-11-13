Neemann of D-S signs to play basketball at McKendree University

Hannah Neemann, a senior at Denison High School, officially signed on Wednesday morning to play college basketball at McKendree University, an NCAA Division II school located at Lebanon, Illinois.
Neemann, the daughter of Thomas and Dana Neemann of Denison, had narrowed her choices to four schools before deciding to continue her basketball career for the Bearcats.
Other colleges that Neemann considered were The University of Mary (Bismarck, North Dakota), Concordia University (St. Paul, MN.) and Upper Iowa University (Fayette, IA.)
McKendree University is a private college of 2,300 undergraduate students and proclaimed as the oldest founded college in Illinois.
Lebanon, Illinois is a city of just over 4,000 people and located 90 miles south of Springfield and in the Metro East Region of the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area.
McKendree University was an NAIA affiliate until making the switch to the NCAA Division II level in July of 2013.
"I visited McKendree University in the second week of June and I just fell in love. The coaches and players were just so nice and welcoming. I knew then that this was the place for me," commented Neemann.
McKendree University is under the direction of head coach Kari Kerkhoff, a 1997 graduate of Manning High School.
Kerkhoff last winter completed her fifth season as the head coach at McKendree University by going 5-15 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference and 12-16 overall.
"Coach Kerkhoff is great. She’s excited that she’s getting an Iowa girl because being from Iowa herself she said she knows how hard they work," Neemann stated.
As a six-foot post player for Denison-Schleswig last winter, Neemann averaged 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Monarchs.
Neemann also isn’t afraid to mix it up down low for the Monarchs.
"My strength and ability to move girls in the post are other aspects of my game that coach Kerkhoff liked.
"She told me that she sees a lot of potential in me and that I haven’t peaked. She’s excited to have me and is going to give me every opportunity to play early. I was excited to hear that," Neemann said.
Neemann and fellow-senior forward Paige Anderson will be a potent combination for opponents to handle this winter.
Andersen averaged 15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds last winter.
"I’m just so glad I got it figured out. I feel like so much weight has been lifted off my shoulders, so now I’m just looking forward to playing for the Monarchs my senior year and not having the added pressure on me," noted Neemann.
"I’m looking forward to balancing all of what college has to offer in regards to school, basketball and social life. I just want the whole experience," Neemann said.
Lebanon is 485 miles and seven and a half hours from Denison, but Neemann isn’t worried about being so far away from home.
"The distance isn’t an issue for me. I wanted to go to a college where I can divulge myself into the campus and my teammates. Coach Kerkhoff made it feel like a home away from home, so I’m not worried at all," Neemann said.
"Plus, my parents are so supportive. I’m super happy about my decision," Neemann said.
Kerkhoff is looking forward to getting Neemann on campus next year and watching her develop her skills on the basketball court.
Neemann is an athletic forward that is comfortable playing inside and out. She’ll make an impact in our transition game because of her heart and ability to run the floor," Kerkhoff said.
"She’s a competitor that loves contact and a vocal player on the court. We’re excited to add a second Iowan on our team and continue to expand the demographics for McKendree women’s basketball," she added.
"Personally, I love that we were able to steal a small-town, hardworking, farm gal from Iowa," Kerkhoff remarked.
"Recruiting Neemann has been a highlight, as there are lot of similarities and connections between her and I. I’m eager to continue to develop her game and watch her grow as an individual," the Bearcat boss stated.
"Along with being an ideal fit on the basketball court. Her character and personality is what stuck out," Kerkhoff said.
"How Neemann grew up and where she grew up all played a role in the person she is today. She understands hard work and what it takes to get the job done. I love her work ethic, her ability to put team first, and her commitment to success."
"These traits will carry her far both on the basketball court and in her future endeavors. I’m excited to what the next four years bring at McKendree University," Kerkhoff said.