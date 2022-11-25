Rocket girls look for improvement on basketball court

The Ar-We-Va girls have struggled on the basketball court in recent years, but with four returning starters and seven letterwinners in all back in uniform, the Rockets will enter the 2022-23 winter campaign hoping to change the trend.

Ar-We-Va will be under the direction of third-year head coach Jeremy Smith, who owns a two-year record of 7-34 with the Rockets.

A year ago, Ar-We-Va went 3-12 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 3-18 overall.

Ar-We-Va will return all but one girl from last year’s squad after losing Sophie Jackson to graduation.

“We will have a lot of athletic players with game experience, but we have to get better at shooting and putting the ball in the basket. We also need players to step up and be willing to handle defensive pressure better,” commented Smith, who will be joined on the bench by third-year assistant coach Lisa Leiting.

Last winter, Ar-We-Va shot just 21.7 percent as a team from the field and averaged 24 turnovers per contest.

“That has to improve,” Smith remarked.

Returning starters for the Rockets are senior guard Maggie Ragaller, senior forward Jamie Hausman, senior guard-forward Kora Obrecht and junior guard Delaney Schurke.

Ragaller led Ar-We-Va a year ago in scoring and rebounding, averaging 7.0 points and 5.2 boards per game en route to earning honorable mention all-conference recognition and landing a spot on the Denison Bulletin and Review’s All-Area second team.

Ragaller also led the Rockets with 49 steals (2.3 p/g) and tied for the team lead with 34 assists (1.6 p/g), while sinking 12 three-point baskets.

Hausman also was an honorable mention all-league performer a year ago after averaging 5.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. She also sank 12 three-point baskets and was among the team leaders with 28 steals.

Schurke averaged 4.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game a year ago, while leading the team with 23 three-point baskets to her credit.

Obrecht will return to the court after missing all but two games a year ago with a torn ACL.

Other returning veterans for the Rockets are senior post player Samantha Hinners, senior guard Kallie Bromert and junior post player Makayla Schrad.

Hinners averaged 2.5 rebounds per game last winter.

“We’re going to use our athleticism to make it a full-court game more this year. Our non-conference schedule is strong, so we’ll have to be ready every night,” Smith said.

In reference to the RVC race, Smith said that Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton is still the class of the conference.

“Woodbine was tough last year and will be again. The conference will be tough again even with some new coaching faces within the conference,” the Rocket boss stated.

2022-23 Schedule

November

29 — vs. Glidden-Ralston

December

2 — vs. CAM; 6 — at Exira/EH-K; 13 — at Woodbine; 15 — at Westwood, Sloan; 16 — vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 20 — vs. West Harrison

January

2 — at Storm Lake St. Mary’s; 3 — vs. Paton-Churdan; 5 — at Audubon; 6 — at Boyer Valley; 10 — at Glidden-Ralston; 12 — vs. Logan-Magnolia; 13 — at CAM; 17 — vs. Exira/EH-K; 23 — vs. Ridge View; 24 — vs. Woodbine; 27 — at Coon Rapids-Bayard; 31 — at West Harrison

February

3 — at Paton-Churdan; 6 — vs. Boyer Valley