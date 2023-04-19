Sioux City East handed the Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team its first defeat of the season on April 11 with a 6-3 victory over the Monarchs at Sioux City.

The loss dropped Aaron Ratliff’s D-S squad to 3-1 overall in duals.

East won four of six singles matches and took two of three in doubles play.

Singles winners for D-S were Carson Seuntjens at number one and Wyatt Johnson at No. 3.

The lone doubles win for D-S came from the No. 2 team of Braden Curnyn and Gavin Hipnar.

In the No. 2 singles spot, Johnson shut out East’s Jax Theeler, who defeated Johnson in the same position a year ago.

“Johnson’s play is head and shoulders better than last year,” Ratliff said.

Seuntjens’ 8-4 win over East’s Lincoln Colling kept the Monarch senior unbeaten on the year.

“It’s hard to lose, but Sioux City East has a talented and deep squad,” Ratliff remarked.

“They were just a touch two deep down the lineup for us today,” he added.

In junior varsity action, East won all six singles matches with D-S winning two in doubles play.

Winning their doubles matches for the Monarchs were the teams of Hunter Pieper and Jorge Zuniga and Adonay Arellano and Danny Saldana.

Varsity results from April 11 are below.

Singles

No. 1 — Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Lincoln Colling, 8-4; No. 2 — Cole Ritchie (SCE) defeated Braden Curnyn, 8-5; No. 3 — Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Jax Theeler, 8-0; No. 4 — Preston Dobbs (SCE) defeated Gavin Hipnar, 8-1; No. 5 — Jackson Johnson (SCE) defeated Blaine Brodsky, 8-5; No. 6 — Nick Mickelson (SCE) defeated Cole Kastner, 8-5

Doubles

No. 1 — Colling/Ritchie (SCE) defeated Johnson/Seuntjens, 8-3; No. 2 — Curnyn/Hipnar (D-S) defeated Theeler/Dobbs, 8-3; No. 3 — Johnson/Mickelson (SCE) defeated Brodsky/Kastner, 8-1