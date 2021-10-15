St. Albert tops Monarch girls in three games at Denison

Playing in front of the home crowd for the final time this season, the Denison-Schleswig girls lost a 3-0 decision to Council Bluffs St. Albert in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Denison.
St. Albert defeated the host Monarchs 25-15, 25-13, 25-13, as McKenzie Mich’s D-S club finished 0-10 in Hawkeye 10 play, while falling to 5-25 overall in matches and 18-62 in games.
St. Albert, coached by Schleswig High School graduate Angie Lantz, moved to 6-3 in H-10 play and 16-12 overall in matches with the win.
Tuesday’s match was the regular season finale for D-S, which will take on Carroll High in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal match on Tuesday, October 19, at Carroll at 7 p.m.
"St. Albert was athletic with good hitters at the net and we just had a hard time matching them in the front row," commented Mich.
"They (St. Albert) and were able to go on some long scoring runs and we just weren’t able to sustain any of our own," she added.
"We always talk about communication and I thought that was better against St. Albert. They just made our defense work so hard."
"Give St. Albert credit, though. They’re scrappy and kept a lot of balls alive. The difference was at the net, though," noted Mich, whose seniors were honored prior to Tuesday’s match in their final contest at home.
Hannah Slater went 6-of-6 in serving for D-S.
Kira Langenfeld was 5-of-5. Claire Leinen was 4-of-5 with one ace and Teryn Fink finished 4-of-5 as well.
Langenfeld and Slater each had three kills for the Monarchs. Addison Inman added two kills, while Leinen and Autumn Nemitz each had one kill.
Leinen contributed a team-high seven assists.
Slater had a team-high 10 digs. Fink added eight digs. Langenfeld and Anna Wiges each
had seven digs. Nemitz wound up with four digs.
JV results
St. Albert won two of three games from the D-S junior varsity girls.
The Saintes earned a 20-25, 25-17, 15-9 victory over the Monarchs.
Quinlan Bygness led all D-S servers by going 14-of-15 with three aces.
Jordyn Linn also was 8-of-9 in serving and led the team with five kills.
Leigha Brungardt had four kills, while Addison Inman and Zoey Beery each had three kills.
Linn and Kaylie Baker each had seven assists.
Ashlyn Herrig paced the team with 12 digs, while Bygness accumulated 11 digs.
Freshmen results
St. Albert defeated the D-S freshmen girls, winning 25-13, 25-15.