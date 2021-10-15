St. Albert tops Monarch girls in three games at Denison

Playing in front of the home crowd for the final time this season, the Denison-Schleswig girls lost a 3-0 decision to Council Bluffs St. Albert in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Denison.

St. Albert defeated the host Monarchs 25-15, 25-13, 25-13, as McKenzie Mich’s D-S club finished 0-10 in Hawkeye 10 play, while falling to 5-25 overall in matches and 18-62 in games.

St. Albert, coached by Schleswig High School graduate Angie Lantz, moved to 6-3 in H-10 play and 16-12 overall in matches with the win.

Tuesday’s match was the regular season finale for D-S, which will take on Carroll High in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal match on Tuesday, October 19, at Carroll at 7 p.m.

"St. Albert was athletic with good hitters at the net and we just had a hard time matching them in the front row," commented Mich.

"They (St. Albert) and were able to go on some long scoring runs and we just weren’t able to sustain any of our own," she added.