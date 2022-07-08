Stingrays defeat Lake City in final regular season swim dual

The Denison Stingrays earned a 353-128 victory over Lake City in Iowa West Swim Conference action on Tuesday night at the Denison Aquatic Center.

Denison will next compete at the Iowa West Swim Conference Meet on Saturday at Jefferson.

Results from Tuesday’s meet are below.

8-Under Girls

25 Freestyle: Natalie Logan (first); Olivia Schwarte (second); Katie Blume (third)

25 Backstroke: Logan (first); Blume (second); Schwarte (third)

25 Breaststroke: Logan (first); Blume (second)

50 Freestyle: Logan (first); Schwarte (second); Blume (third)

25 Butterfly: Logan (first); Schwarte (second); Blume (third)

8-Under Boys

25 Freestyle: Jack March (first); Bo Bremser (third)

25 Backstroke: March (first); Bremser (third)

25 Breaststroke: March (first)

50 Freestyle: March (first)

25 Butterfly: March (first)

9-10 Girls

25 Freestyle: Kynlee Schwarte (first); Caroline Schrum (first); Madison Blume (fifth)

25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (fourth)

25 Breaststroke: Schwarte (first); Blume (second); Schrum (fourth)

50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (third)

25 Butterfly: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (fourth)

9-10 Boys

25 Freestyle: Collin Malone (first); Gavin Malone (second); Tucker Gotto (fifth)

25 Backstroke: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (second); Gotto (fifth)

25 Breaststroke: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (third)

50 Freestyle: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (second); Gotto (sixth)

25 Butterfly: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (third)

11-12 Girls

50 Freestyle: Stella Mahrt (first); Sophia Malone (second); Isabelle Blume (third)

50 Backstroke: Malone (first); Mahrt (second); Blume (fourth)

100 Individual Medley: Malone (first); Mahrt (second)

50 Breaststroke: Malone (second); Blume (third)

100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first); Malone (second)

50 Butterfly: Mahrt (first)

11-12 Boys

50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (first); Wyatt VanHouten (second); Emmitt Toft (third); Charlie Logan (fourth)

50 Backstroke: VanHouten (first); Logan (second)

100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first); VanHouten (second); Logan (third)

50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (first)

100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first); VanHouten (second); Toft (fourth)

50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first); VanHouten (second); Logan (third)

13-14 Girls

200 Medley Relay: Jacee Jepsen, Charlotte Schrum, Myah Schwarte, Annah Schwarte (first); Addison Ransom, Jenna Meadows, Samantha Cadwell, Isabelle Blume (second)

50 Freestyle: A. Schwarte (first); Jepsen (second); M. Schwarte (third); Cadwell (fourth); Ransom (fifth)

50 Backstroke: Jepsen (first); Schrum (second); Cadwell (third); Meadows (fourth); Ransom (fifth)

100 Individual Medley: Schrum and M. Schwarte (tie first); Meadows (third)

50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first); Meadows (second); Ransom (third)

100 Freestyle: A. Schwarte (first); Jepsen (second)

50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first)

200 Freestyle Relay: Jepsen, Schrum, M. Schwarte, A. Schwarte (first); Cadwell, Blume, Ransom, Meadows (second)

13-14 Boys

50 Freestyle: Weston Toft (first); Brody Skarin (second)

50 Backstroke: Toft (first); Skarin (second)

100 Individual Medley: Toft (first); Skarin (second)

50 Breaststroke: Skarin (first)

100 Freestyle: Toft (first); Skarin (second)

50 Butterfly: Toft (first)

15-18 Boys

50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (second)

100 Individual Medley: Gotto (second)

50 Breaststroke: Gotto (third)

100 Freestyle: Gotto (fourth)