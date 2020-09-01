Ten Eyck, Reineke and Katzenberger lead Bulldogs past Wildcats

Boyer Valley netted nine touchdowns on Friday night, as the Bulldogs opened their 2020 Eight-Man football season with a convincing 68-32 victory over Glidden-Ralston at Dunlap.
It also was the District 8 opener for both BV and G-R, as the two teams combined for 742 yards of total offense.
BV accumulated 383 total yards, including 150 yards rushing and 233 yards passing.
G-R, on the other hand, amassed 359 total yards (148 rushing, 211 passing).
The host Bulldogs raced out to a 30-6 lead after one quarter and led 44-20 at halftime. Cody Malone’s squad then took a 52-26 lead into the fourth.
Blake Katzenberger led BV’s rushing attack, carrying the ball 23 times for 134 yards with a six-yard touchdown run to his credit.
Robert Brasel ran two times for 28 yards with a 24-yard TD run to his credit.
BV quarterback Gavin Reineke also had a two-yard TD run and tossed five scoring passes on the night.
Reineke completed 16-of-28 passes for 233 yards with five TD throws to three different Bulldog players on the night.
He had two TD throws of 30 and 19 yards to Jaidan Ten Eyck and scoring passes of 26 and 12 yards to Trevor Malone, while adding a 30-yarder to Greg Mumm.
Ten Eyck led all BV receivers with 10 receptions for 146 yards in the game.
Malone had the two TD catches for a total of 38 yards receiving. Mumm had one catch for a 30-yard score.
Defensively for BV, Jesse Soma led with six total tackles, including four solos. Carsan Wood had 5.5 tackles and Katzenberger added five tackles.
Ten Eyck picked off a pair of passes in the first quarter for BV. Malone also returned an interception 61 yards for a score.
"Across the board, I just through a lot of guys contributed tonight. Ten Eyck had a great first quarter with two touchdown receptions and two interceptions," BV’s Malone said.
"Reineke had a great night throwing the football with five touchdown passes. Katzenberger ran the ball hard all night, so I can’t remember the last time we had a QB throw five touchdown passes and have a running back go over 100 yards in the same game," he added.
"Gotta give credit to our offensive line. They did a great job of opening holes all night. I thought we came out right away and set the tone. We knew they (G-R) was young, so we wanted to come out and get nice lead early on and we were able to do that tonight."
"I think the boys got a little tired in the third quarter. I think we ran probably only 10 guys on offense and defense, so depth is something we’ll have to work on, but I was pleased with our overall effort tonight from all of the guys," Malone said.