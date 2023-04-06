The Woodbine boys’ track and field team had a fantastic night at the Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed on April 4 at Denison, as the Tigers reeled off 140 points to take home the championship.

It was a three-team race for the title, as IKM-Manning took second with 130 points and Denison-Schleswig third with 127 points.

Claiming individual titles for Woodbine were Landon Bendgen in the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 02.47 seconds and Cameron Cline in the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.30.

The Tigers also won the shuttle hurdle relay with Cline, Luke Ryerson, Bernie Nelson and Matthew Matusik crossing first in 1:15.85.

Individual seconds went to Jax Pryor in the shot put (42-8 3/4), Gavin Kelley in the discus (125-7), Bendgen in the 800-meter run (2:05.38) and Gunner Wagner in the 1,600-meter run (4:55.55).

The 4x800 and sprint medley relay teams ran second at Denison.

The 4x800 team of Adam Barry, Lane Vennink, Trey Burgmeyer and Thomas Tremel ran 9:06.42, while the sprint medley foursome of Nelson, Brenden Wagner, Colton Walsh and Brodyn Pryor turned in a time of 1:40.37.

Picking up individual thirds were Jax Pryor in the discus (116-1), Brodyn Pryor in the 200-meter dash (24.35), Tremel in the 1,600 (4:58.93) and Cline in the 400-meter hurdles (1:02.48).

The Tigers took third in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

The 4x100 team of Nelson, Brenden Wagner, Walsh and Brodyn Pryor ran 46.49, while the 4x400 unit of Barry, Owen Wingert, Dillon Reed and Burgmeyer ran 3:52.74.

Individual fourths were earned by Gunner Wagner in the 3,200 (10:28.22), Brodyn Pryor in the 400-meter dash (54.70) and Vennink in the 800 (2:16.52).

Woodbine’s distance medley relay team of Cline, Reed, Brenden Wagner and Gunner Wagner took home fourth in 4:00.71.

And, earning individual fifths were Kelley in the shot put (39-6 1/4), Walsh in the 200 (24.64) and 400 (55.08).

The 4x200 relay team of Matthew Tremel, Wingert, Reed and Burgmeyer also ran fifth in 1:43.55.

Placing sixth for the Tigers were Ryerson in the 110 high hurdles (20.41) and Nelson in the 100-meter dash (12.52).

Final Team Standings

1. Woodbine 140; 2. IKM-Manning 130; 3. Denison-Schleswig 127; 4. Harlan 89; 5. Boyer Valley 57; 6. Tri-Center 40