Tri-Center runs over Wolves with potent rushing attack

Tri-Center’s Michael Turner ran the ball 36 times for 360 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns, as the Trojans picked up a 44-0 victory over IKM-Manning in Class A, District 8 football action on Friday night at Neola.

The win moved T-C to 2-1 in District 8 and 2-3 overall. The loss, meanwhile, dropped IKM-Manning to 1-3 in District 8 and 1-4 overall.

T-C raced out to a 36-0 lead at halftime after quarters of 16 and 20 points, respectively. The Trojans added eight points in the fourth quarter.

T-C, on the night, finished with 454 total yards, including 364 yards rushing and 90 yards passing.

Trojan quarter Maddox Anderson threw two touchdown passes of 19 yards to Hayden Mass and 17 yards to Holden Skow.

IKM-Manning, on the other hand, had only 97 total yards in all, including 91 yards on the ground and six yards through the air.

Hunter Smith ran the ball two times for 30 yards to lead all IKM-Manning ballcarriers.

Trey Jasa ran the ball seven times for 27 yards in the defeat.

IKM-Manning quarterback Ross Kusel was 2-of-12 for six yards with one interception in the passing department.

Lane Sams and Justin Segebart each caught one pass for four and two yards, respectively.

Defensively for the Wolves, Cooper Irlmeier led in tackles with eight, including seven solos.