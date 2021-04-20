Wolves compete at Raider Relays at Sac City

The IKM-Manning boys placed second and girls fourth in their respective divisions at the East Sac County Raider Relays on Friday at Sac City.
On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning netted 117 team points.
Ridge View took home the championship with 168 points.
On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning tallied 87 team points.
Ridge View also won the girls’ team title with 171 points.
Boys’ results
Quentin Dreyer was in on two first-place finishes to lead IKM-Manning on Friday.
He won the 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 42 seconds, while anchoring the first-place 4x800 relay team.
The 4x800 team of Hunter Smith, Lane Sams, Connor Keller and Quentin Dreyer crossed first in 9:00.7.
Quentin Dreyer took second in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 4:52.9.
Other seconds went to Amos Rasmussen in the 100-meter dash (11.52), Connor Keller in the 400-meter dash (55.92), Hunter Smith in the 800-meter run (2:10.6) and Reed Hinners in the 3,200 meters (11:24.3).
Individual thirds went to Keller in the 200-meter dash (24.81) and Brody Blom in the 110-meter high hurdles (17.93).
The Wolves also took third in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
The 4x200 squad of Trey Jasa, Eli Dreyer, Justin Segebart and Brody Swearingen ran 1:43.6, while the 4x400 foursome of Keller, Smith, Jaxon Doyel and Quentin Dreyer ran 3:47.7.
Picking up individual fourths for the Wolves were Segebart in the 200 meters (24.93) and Sams in the 800 meters (2:17.0).
IKM-Manning also took fourth in the shuttle hurdle and distance medley relays.
The shuttle hurdle team of Blom, Eli Dreyer, Will Perdue and Doyel ran 1:19.18, while the distance medley unit of Cooper Irlmeier, Segebart, Doyel and Luke Ramsey ran 4:19.78.
Girls’ results
Alexa Ahrenholtz had the lone individual first-place finish, as she took gold in the 100-meter dash in 13.25.
She also ran the third leg on the Wolves’ winning sprint medley relay team that crossed first in 2:01.90.
Other runners on that team were Maddie Snyder, Amber Halbur and Bianca Cadwell.
Cadwell took second in the 800 meters in 2:42.48.
The Wolves’ distance medley relay team of Snyder, Halbur, Ahrenholtz and Cadwell ran second as well in a clocking of 4:54.33.
Individual thirds went to Ahrenholtz in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), Julianna Stribe in the 400 meters (1:10.95) and Morgan Hanson in the 3,000-meter run (12:38.05).
The 4x800 and 4x200 relay teams ran third as well.
The 4x800 foursome of Stribe, Abbie Neiheisel, Ella Richards and Kaitlynn Spoelstra ran 12:24.51, while the 4x200 team of Jessica Christensen, Hollie Blum, Mabel Langel and Emily Blankenship finished in 2:13.13.
Placing fourth for the Wolves were Stribe in the 800 meters (1:31.23) and Spoelstra in the 1,500-meter run (6:20.65).
Final Team Standings
Boys
1. Ridge View 168; 2. IKM-Manning 117; 3. East Sac County 92; 4. Alta-Aurelia 88; 5. Westwood Sloan 58; 6. South Central Calhoun 47; 7. Paton-Churdan 9; 8. Ridge View JV 8