Wolves compete at Raider Relays at Sac City

Individual thirds went to Keller in the 200-meter dash (24.81) and Brody Blom in the 110-meter high hurdles (17.93).

The Wolves also took third in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

The 4x200 squad of Trey Jasa, Eli Dreyer, Justin Segebart and Brody Swearingen ran 1:43.6, while the 4x400 foursome of Keller, Smith, Jaxon Doyel and Quentin Dreyer ran 3:47.7.

Picking up individual fourths for the Wolves were Segebart in the 200 meters (24.93) and Sams in the 800 meters (2:17.0).

IKM-Manning also took fourth in the shuttle hurdle and distance medley relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Blom, Eli Dreyer, Will Perdue and Doyel ran 1:19.18, while the distance medley unit of Cooper Irlmeier, Segebart, Doyel and Luke Ramsey ran 4:19.78.

Girls’ results

Alexa Ahrenholtz had the lone individual first-place finish, as she took gold in the 100-meter dash in 13.25.