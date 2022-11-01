Wolves compete at state cross country meet

The IKM-Manning boys and girls achieved history on Friday competing as teams in the Class 1A portion of the state cross country meet at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at Fort Dodge.

On the boys’ side, IKM-Manning rang up 181 points to take home fifth place.

Iowa City Regina earned the Class 1A team title for the boys with 102 points.

On the girls’ side, IKM-Manning finished with 254 points for 11th in the state.

Earlham claimed the girls’ team title in Class 1A with 101 points.

Leading the IKM-Manning boys was senior Caden Keller, who concluded an outstanding final season as the individual state runnerup out of 154 runners in a time of 16 minutes, 13.07 seconds.

“It’s a great environment,” Keller said in a postrace interview.

“I went out and ran my hardest and did the best that I could. It’s an honor to medal. I’m so blessed to have the IKM-Manning support,” he added.

Winning the Class 1A individual state title was Woodbine junior Landon Bendgen in 15:58.11.

Senior Reed Hinners ran 39th for the Wolves in 17:33.

Senior Nathan Johnson ran 91st in 18:23.

He was followed by junior Lane Sams (62nd, 17:55), senior Nathan Johnson (91st, 18:23), sophomore Kasche Huehn (114th, 18:38), sophomore Abe Polzien (117th, 19:01) and freshman Camden Morris (121st, 19:09).

“Keller ran amazing today. He went out the way he needed to and kept it rolling the whole race,” commented IKM-Manning coach Robert Cast.

“Keller had an amazing season and broke virtually all our school course records that Quentin Dreyer, a two-time state qualifier, had held.”

“Today was a major accomplishment for Keller and he worked hard to get to this point. It was a great way to wrap his successful senior season,” Cast remarked.

“I was also pleased with the boys’ fifth-place finish. They all competed hard today. We talked to the boys that a top three-to-five finish was within reach and they achieved it,” Cast stated.

“This squad also had a successful cross country season, finishing with three first place finishes, including winning the WIC meet. The boys also had six second-place finishes as a squad.”

“We had a much tighter pack this year when compared to last year and that helped us be more successful,” Cast noted.

Leading the IKM-Manning girls was sophomore Taylor Beckendorf, who finished 69th overall out of 150 athletes in 21:29.

Sophomore Noelle Steines of Calamus-Wheatland claimed the individual title in Class 1A in 18:39.45.

Sophomore Raegan Garrison ran 73rd for the Wolves in 21:31.

Sophomore Emily Albertsen took home 83rd in 21:43.

She was followed by senior Julianna Stribe (99th, 22:07), senior Lauren Irlbeck (102nd, 22:18), senior Kaitlynn Spoelstra (137th, 24:20) and senior Maddy Snyder (149th, 26:13).

“The girls came in ranked 13th and placed 11th. They all went out and competed. Today was a nice way to cap off the season,” Cast said.

“The girls had seven second-place finishes throughout the season to highly-ranked teams.”

“I was very pleased with how they progressed throughout the season,” Cast added.

“The entire group of boys and girls was a pleasure to coach. We will really miss the leadership and successes of this great group of seniors,” the Wolves’ boss stated.

Final Team Standings

Girls

1. Earlham 101; 2. South Winneshiek 116; 3. Sibley-Ocheyedan 151; 4. Logan-Magnolia 151; 5. Hudson 176; 6. Alta-Aurelia 178; 7. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 196; 8. North Linn 215; 9. Pekin Packwood 245; 10. Madrid 246; 11. IKM-Manning 254; 12. Woodbine 260; 13. Iowa City Regina 268; 14. Cascade Western Dubuque 269; 15. North Iowa 285; 16. North Tama 337

Boys

1. Iowa City Regina 102; 2. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 126; 3. Woodbine 132; 4. Bellevue 164; 5. IKM-Manning 181; 6. Ogden 190; 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert 198; 8. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 205; 9. Cascade 206; 10. East Marshall 218; 11. Lake Mills 263; 12. Madrid 283; 13. Clayton Ridge 283; 14. North Mahaska 290; 15. Sioux Central Sioux Rapids 311; 16. North Linn 315