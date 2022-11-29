Wolves to rely on quickness for new basketball season

The IKM-Manning boys will enter the 2022-23 basketball with four returning letterwinners in hopes of improving on their seven-win season a year ago.

The Wolves finished 7-16 overall last winter under veteran head coach Keith Wagner, who is beginning his 24th season at the helm with 450 victories to his credit.

“We should have good quickness, speed, depth and be a good defensive team,” commented Wagner, who will joined on the bench by assistant coaches Brad Benton and Kyle Vanderhorst.

“For us to succeed, we will have to find consistent scoring, rebound better and make free throws,” added Wagner, whose team a year ago also finished 3-13 in Western Iowa Conference play.

Two of the four lettermen back on the court are returning starters in 6-3 senior forward Caden Keller and 6-2 junior guard Ross Kusel.

Kusel averaged 6.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last winter.

He led the team with 25 steals (1.1 p/g) and made three-pointers with 21, while also being among the team leaders with 44 assists.

Keller averaged 5.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last winter. He drained seven three-point shots and was second on the team with 12 shot blocks.

The other two returning veterans are 5-10 senior guard Eli Dreyer and 6-0 junior guard Lane Sams.

Dreyer averaged 1.4 points per game a year ago, while Sams averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 boards per contest.

Filling out IKM-Manning’s varsity roster are 5-10 senior guard Cooper Irlmeier, 5-8 senior guard Hunter Smith, 5-9 senior guard Reed Hinners, 5-7 junior guard Justin Segebart, 6-1 junior forward Ben Langel, 5-7 freshman guard Davis Rasmussen, 6-0 freshman guard Ben Ramsey and 5-10 freshman guard Isaac Blankman.

When looking at the WIC race this season, Wagner said that the conference is loaded.

“We will have a very challenging schedule this season. Our nonconference schedule is good and the WIC is loaded with AHST/Walnut, Treynor, Riverside, Tri-Center and Underwood all returning talented players,” noted Wagner, whose team will open the new season at Underwood on Tuesday, November 29.

2022-23 Schedule

November

29 — at Underwood

December

1 — at Panorama; 2 — vs. Riverside; 6 — vs. AHST/Walnut; 9 — at Tri-Center; 10 — vs. Exira/EH-K; 16 — vs. Treynor; 20 — at Missouri Valley; 22 — vs. Logan-Magnolia

January

5 — at Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6 — at Audubon; 10 — vs. Underwood; 13 — at Riverside; 17 — at AHST/W; 20 — vs. Tri-Center; 24 — at O-A/BC-IG; 27 — at Treynor; 31 — vs. Missouri Valley

February

2 — at Boyer Valley; 3 — at Logan-Magnolia; 6 — vs. Audubon