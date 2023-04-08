March 29-April 4

Criminal Cases

Gray, Zachary David, Denison. Count 1: Lascivious acts with a child - permit/cause child to fondle, 03/01/2020. Deferred judgment: 01/31/2022. Comments: Deferred judgment revoked 3-29-2023. Civil Penalty: $625. Sexual abuse surcharge, sexual abuse civil penalty, $250. Costs: $1,338.61, 01/31/2022. Probation: 2 years. Comment: to correctional services, psychosexual evaluation, sex offender evaluation, sex offender registry, DNA requirement. Other/Misc.: Under supervision as if on parole for 10 years. Revoked: 03/29/2023. Prison: 2 years, 03/28/2023, concurrent with Count 2, credit for time served. Suspended prison: 2 yrs. Probation extended: 1 yr. Expires Jan 31, 2025. Residential facility: psychosexual evaluation. Civil penalty fine: $625. Comment: surcharge, sexual abuse surcharge, costs, 03/28/2023. Comment: special sentence, under supervision as if on parole 10 years, 03/28/2023. Count 2: Indecent contact with a child, 03/01/2020. Deferred judgment: 01/31/2022. Deferred judgment revoked 3/29/2023. Civil penalty: comment: $625, sexual abuse surcharge, sexual abuse civil penalty, $250. Costs. Probation: 2 yrs. Comment: to correctional services, psychosexual evaluation, sex offender evaluation, 01/31/2022. Sex offender registry, DNA requirement. Other/misc. 01/31/2022, under supervision as if on parole for 10 years. Comment: deferred judgment is revoked. Prison: 2 years, 03/38/2023. Comment: concurrent with Count 1, credit for time served. Suspended prison: 2 yrs. Probation extended: 1 yr., expires Jan 31, 2025. Residential facility. Comment: psychosexual evaluation, Fine: $625, 03/28/2023. DNA requirement. Sex offender registry. Other/Misc 03/28/203. Comment: special sentence, under supervision as if on parole 10 yrs. Count 3: Telephone dissemination of obscene material to minor 1st offense, 03/01/2020. Dismissed by court. 01/03/2020. Count 4: violation of probation – 1985, 11/10/2022. Guilty - negotiated/voluntary plea. Other/misc.: see original charges Counts 1 and 2, costs, 03/29/2023.

Gomez Argueta, Selena Elizabeth, Denison. Count 1: Driving while barred, 09/11/2022. Deferred judgment: 03/29/2023, informal probation. Civil penalty: $855. Court costs: $555.48.

Gatluak, Corlino Tot, Sioux City. Count 1: Public intoxication, 02/12/2023. Fine: $105. Court costs: $75.75, 03/30/2023.

Traufler, Charles Andrew, Denison. Count 1: Theft 5th degree, 02/08/2023. Fine: $105. Court costs: $557.20, 03/30/2023.

OWI

Serrato Espinoza, Ricardo, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 2nd offense, 09/18/2022. Jail: 30 days, 03/29/2023, credit for time served, in leiu 48 hr. alcohol education program. Suspended jail: 28 days, No supervision: 1 year, informal probation. Fine: $1.250. Surcharge: $187.50. Court costs: $1,467.20. Reduce fine $625 proof valid temporary restricted license, 03/29/2023.

Fonseca Marante, Alejandro, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 09/25/2022. Jail: 30 days, credit for time served, in lieu 48 hr. alcohol education program. Suspended jail: 28 days. No supervision 1 year, informal probation. Fine: $1,250. Surcharge: $187.50. Court costs: $648.80, reduce fine $625 proof of valid temporary restricted license. 03/29/2023.

Martin Lorca, Gaspar, Denison. Count 1: Operating while under the influence 1st offense, 10/01/2022. Jail: 30 days, credit for time served, in lieu of 48 hr. alcohol education program. Suspended jail: 28 days. No supervision: 1 year, informal probation. Fine: $1,250.00, Surcharge: $187.50. Court costs: $1,433.20. Reduce fine $625 proof valid temp rest license. 03/29/2023.

Scheduled Fines

Garcia, Jessica, Vail. Employee providing tobacco/vapor product to person under 21-1st offense, $287.88.

Contreras Villegas, Cesar Eduardo, Clive. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Contreras Villegas, Cesar Eduardo, Clive. No valid driver’s license, $118.25.

Pineda, Jonathon, Salado, TX. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $236.13.

Solberg, Lori J., Denison. Failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $135.50.

Christiansen, Gail Mark, Shelby. Failure to comply with safety regulations rules, $135.50.

Christiansen, Gail Mark, Shelby. Operating non-registered vehicle, $135.50.

Wells, Laquilla Shanne, Carroll. Dark window or windshield, $135.50.

Beermann, Rylie, Manilla. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Guzman, Fabian, Manilla. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Lilleholm, Remington Donald Wayne, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Wahl, Jack Robert, Edwards, IL. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Guzman, Luswin, Denison. No valid driver’s license, $354.

Barrios, Arlan, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Barrios, Arlan, Denison. No valid driver’s license, $354.

Guzman, Luswin, Denison. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Sandbothe, Kyler Joseph, Walnut. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Streed, Amy Lee, Arthur. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Woodward, Jeremy Kent, Meeker, CO. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Eischeid, Kennedy Ros, Manning. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Dowding, Kristina Brooke, Lincoln, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (6 thru 10 over), $118.25.

Jones, Jacob Ryan, Glenwood. Speeding 55 or under zone (21 or over), $210.25.

McKenna, Liam Patrick, Sioux City. Speeding 55 or under zone (11 thru 15 over), $175.75.

Ridgley, Steven Joseph, Carroll. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Bonilla, Celerino, Bellevue, NE. Speeding 55 or under zone (1 thru 5 over), $89.50.

Jimenez, Antonio, Denison. 6-10 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph, $149.88.

Martinez Gutierrez, Mario, Denison. 6-10 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph, $149.88.

Anyuon, Waw Anyar, Denison. 6-10 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph, $149.88.

Blasey, Tenessa Kay, Schleswig. 6-10 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Marquez, Julio, Denison. Failure to have a valid license or permit for operating a motor vehicle, $285..

Verdinez Diaz, Manuel, Denison. 6-10 over excessive speed - less than 55 mph, $118.25.

Non-Scheduled Fines

Hernandez Henriquez, Jose Francisco Javier, Vail. DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, $659.

Small Claims

Against: Siemer, Tess Ashley, Denison. In favor of: East Village Tower Partners LLC, Omaha, NE. No judgments found. Court costs: $95.

Against: Guerra, Jose Enrique, Schleswig. In favor of: Nebraska Furniture Mart. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.

Against: Meadows, Elizabeth Aileen, Ute. In favor of: Midland Credit Management Inc. Judgment: $3,748.26. Court costs: $95.

Against: Hardiman, Brian David , Schleswig. In favor of: H & R Accounts Inc., Moline, IL. Judgment: $5,807.03. Court costs: $95.

Against: Smith Saunsoci, Thomas Allen, Harlan. In favor of: Auto Sales San Juan LLC, Denison. Judgment: $5,600. Court costs: $95.

Against: Gonzalez, Davanh, Denison. In favor of: Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines. No judgments found. Court costs: $95.