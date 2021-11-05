Denison native to appear on Disney XD this weekend

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I tend to jump around from program to program depending on the vision of the project,” Vega-Sanchez said.

He constantly generates ideas for new videos from his surroundings and from the online content he consumes.

“A lot of ideas occur in the process of filming or when I am in the middle of editing another project,” he said. “I do believe it comes easier to find inspiration when you’re passionate about something, but the actual ‘making’ of art can be incredibly difficult at times.”

He said he tends to be his own biggest critic.

His following on TikTok remained small for a long time but he continued to make and post videos.

“For my first few months I would get very little feedback or reactions,” Vega-Sanchez said. “My following slowly developed as I continued posting three to five times a day. I made it a priority to respond to everyone who would send me a message or take the time to comment on a video.”

He experimented with different concepts until one of his videos got a larger reaction.