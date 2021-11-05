Denison native to appear on Disney XD this weekend

Kevin Vega-Sanchez creates reality-bending videos
Former Denison resident Kevin Vega-Sanchez, and his video productions, will appear on the Disney XD program “Eye Wonder.”
Vega-Sanchez is a 2014 Denison High School (DHS) graduate; today he lives in San Angelo, Texas, with his fiancée.
He went by the name Kevin Vega in Denison but returned to using his full legal name.
“One of the main reasons I chose to go by my full name is because there were too many people online with the name ‘Kevin Vega’ and my full name made it easier for others to find me,” he said.
Many people have found him in the last year and a half.
Vega-Sanchez has nearly a million followers on the TikTok platform, where he posts the eye-popping videos that he creates.
“A lot of influencers and artists I look up to inspired me to start creating content on TikTok,” he said. “I did some research and everyone was saying TikTok has great organic reach with thousands of new creators doing really well on the platform.”
Vega-Sanchez said he creates videos that make the viewer question reality.
“My goal is to make the viewers wonder what will happen next and capture their attention by making them think outside the box,” he said. “What appears to be one thing is usually another.”
In one of his popular videos, his finger transforms into a chunk of a log and then his hand pulls at part of the log and a red ball is created; the effect can’t adequately be described by words.
“The datamosh effect is when a media file is manipulated and decoded while overlapping another to create a variety of visual and auditory effects,” Vega-Sanchez said.
New media frames are created and those frames can again be manipulated into something else.
In late September 2020, one of his videos went viral and reached one million views overnight.
“I was officially hooked,” he said.
Vega-Sanchez credits DHS visual arts teacher Tracy Mendlik with getting him interested in video production.
Mendlik “had a huge impact when it came to cultivating my creative side throughout my years there,” he said. “I learned a lot about the meaning of art and how there are endless ways for one to express themselves. I took every art class I could and I found a particular liking to film and photography my senior year. Ever since then it has been a real hobby of mine. I have collected thousands of photos and videos over the years.”
He said a variety of programs and apps, such as FinalCutPro, AfterEffects, Avidemux, Sony Vegas, Glitche, DataMosh Deluxe, Moshup, and Glitch Art studio can be used to make the datamosh effect.
“I tend to jump around from program to program depending on the vision of the project,” Vega-Sanchez said.
He constantly generates ideas for new videos from his surroundings and from the online content he consumes.
“A lot of ideas occur in the process of filming or when I am in the middle of editing another project,” he said. “I do believe it comes easier to find inspiration when you’re passionate about something, but the actual ‘making’ of art can be incredibly difficult at times.”
He said he tends to be his own biggest critic.
His following on TikTok remained small for a long time but he continued to make and post videos.
“For my first few months I would get very little feedback or reactions,” Vega-Sanchez said. “My following slowly developed as I continued posting three to five times a day. I made it a priority to respond to everyone who would send me a message or take the time to comment on a video.”
He experimented with different concepts until one of his videos got a larger reaction.
“I would feed off those ideas and continue to grow and expand. Once something started working I would narrow my focus on the quality of those ideas,” he said. “As soon as I started gaining some traction I would get all kinds of feedback. I got tons of positive encouragement to continue to make these videos and a lot of people watching would say things like, ‘I can’t handle this right now,’ or ‘This is making me question everything!’”
Not every video was a success and there were times when he lost followers and received negative feedback.
“That’s never been my focus so it’s never bothered me when a video flopped,” he said. “I genuinely enjoy making different forms of art.”
He pushes others to start their own pages and do something they enjoy.
“I love that there are platforms available to everyone to share and create,” Vega-Sanchez said. “I have had the pleasure to meet and talk to other creators and we all agree that the hard part was getting started - but once you realize the opportunities are out there you’ll never look back.”
His art is also a business; TikTok’s creator program allows creators with more than 10,000 followers to be paid by the number of views.
The platform pays two to four cents per 1,000 views.
“I get paid once a month for the previous month of views via PayPal,” he said. “Promotions are also available; I have worked with a handful of brands, artists, restaurants and apps. There are tons of opportunities out there for anyone wanting to create content.”
This weekend’s “Eye Wonder” program on Disney XD will feature Vega-Sanchez along with other TikTok creatives such as Zach King, who has 45 million followers.
“They will be showing a couple of my videos on live TV and they will have several animations and reactions for their younger audience to watch and enjoy,” Vega-Sanchez said.
The program starts at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 6 on Disney XD.
His creations are also viewable on his TikTok and Facebook pages.