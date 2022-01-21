Ikes and Pheasants Forever donate land for new county park

Area to be used for fishing, hunting

The West Central Chapter of the Izaak Walton League and the Crawford County Pheasants Forever Chapter have joined forces to purchase 18.5 acres of land to be donated to Crawford County Conservation for a new public park.

The land, which includes a five-acre pond, is located at the corner of Avenue E and Highway 39 north of Denison.

Izaak Walton League member Ryan Kragel said the land has been paid for and the transfer to Conservation will take place in the next few days.

He said the donation of land fits the Izaak Walton League’s mission statement, which is “To conserve, restore, and promote the sustainable use and enjoyment of our natural resources, including soil, air, woods, waters, and wildlife.”

KR Buck of Pheasants Forever said the organization’s main priority was to ensure public access so that all ages can enjoy the area.

Pheasants Forever’s mission is “to conserve pheasants, quail, and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public access, education, and conservation advocacy.”

Crawford County Conservation Director Chris Gosch said the donated land will be used as another public resource area.

Fishing will be allowed in the pond and 10 to 12 acres may be made available for hunting – though Gosch noted that the details are still being worked out.

Signs may be put up on the site as early as February 1.

“We’ll try to at least put up one or two signs where people can see them from the road,” Gosch said.

A gravel road, a small gravel boat ramp and a small picnic table shelter are possible additions at some point in the future.