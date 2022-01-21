 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ikes and Pheasants Forever donate land for new county park

  • 0
PF and Ikes donate land to Crawford County Conservation

Pictured in front, from left: Steve Langholdt, John Hansen, Jerry Langholdt, Dean Nelson, Jack Johnson, John Saunders and Kurt Miller. Back: Craig Bogatzke, Sandy Bryan, Jerry Bryan, Chris Gosch, Mike Petersen and Brad Highstreet. Submitted photo

Area to be used for fishing, hunting

The West Central Chapter of the Izaak Walton League and the Crawford County Pheasants Forever Chapter have joined forces to purchase 18.5 acres of land to be donated to Crawford County Conservation for a new public park.

The land, which includes a five-acre pond, is located at the corner of Avenue E and Highway 39 north of Denison.

Izaak Walton League member Ryan Kragel said the land has been paid for and the transfer to Conservation will take place in the next few days.

He said the donation of land fits the Izaak Walton League’s mission statement, which is “To conserve, restore, and promote the sustainable use and enjoyment of our natural resources, including soil, air, woods, waters, and wildlife.”

KR Buck of Pheasants Forever said the organization’s main priority was to ensure public access so that all ages can enjoy the area.

Pheasants Forever’s mission is “to conserve pheasants, quail, and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public access, education, and conservation advocacy.”

People are also reading…

Crawford County Conservation Director Chris Gosch said the donated land will be used as another public resource area.

Fishing will be allowed in the pond and 10 to 12 acres may be made available for hunting – though Gosch noted that the details are still being worked out.

Signs may be put up on the site as early as February 1.

“We’ll try to at least put up one or two signs where people can see them from the road,” Gosch said.

A gravel road, a small gravel boat ramp and a small picnic table shelter are possible additions at some point in the future.

Conservation, the Izaak Walton League and Pheasants Forever will have input on the changes that are made, he said.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stumped

Stumped

Rick Nelson, left, and Larry Kloewer, of the Crawford County Secondary Road Department, pose with a large tree they removed from 240th Street …

Lois Anne Houston

Mass of Christian Burial for Lois Anne Houston, 95, of Denison, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, January 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic …

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?