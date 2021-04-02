IPPA, Smithfield and Quality Food Processors to give away pork in Denison on Monday

On Monday, the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) will give away 1,000 pork loins and 1,000 packages of bacon in Denison as a way to say thank you to the community.

The pork loins have been donated by Smithfield Foods and the packages of bacon have been donated by Quality Food Processors.

“We were kind of thinking about all the things that have occurred this past year and the fact that we’ve had so much support from communities around Iowa, especially those communities that have (processing) plants in them” said Dal Grooms, IPPA director of communications.

“We decided we needed to go out and thank those folks for supporting producers, for supporting plant workers, and all those in the food supply chain, including those who work at the grocery stores and restaurants.”

She said now is the time to tell Iowans ‘thank you’ because it has been a tough year.

The event begins at 1 p.m. Monday at the Donna Reed Theater in Denison.

Denison Mayor Pam Soseman will be on hand, along with an Iowa pork producer, and representatives from TAP (Temporary Aid Program), Smithfield Foods, Quality Food Processors, and the Chamber and Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.