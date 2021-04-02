IPPA, Smithfield and Quality Food Processors to give away pork in Denison on Monday

On Monday, the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) will give away 1,000 pork loins and 1,000 packages of bacon in Denison as a way to say thank you to the community.
The pork loins have been donated by Smithfield Foods and the packages of bacon have been donated by Quality Food Processors.
“We were kind of thinking about all the things that have occurred this past year and the fact that we’ve had so much support from communities around Iowa, especially those communities that have (processing) plants in them” said Dal Grooms, IPPA director of communications.
“We decided we needed to go out and thank those folks for supporting producers, for supporting plant workers, and all those in the food supply chain, including those who work at the grocery stores and restaurants.”
She said now is the time to tell Iowans ‘thank you’ because it has been a tough year.
The event begins at 1 p.m. Monday at the Donna Reed Theater in Denison.
Denison Mayor Pam Soseman will be on hand, along with an Iowa pork producer, and representatives from TAP (Temporary Aid Program), Smithfield Foods, Quality Food Processors, and the Chamber and Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County.
After the kickoff at the theater, the IPPA will deliver pork loins to the Denison police and fire departments.
“We provide them a pork package – it has pork steaks in it and coupons so they can buy pork,” Grooms said.
She noted that fire stations are set up to prepare food for the crews.
“After that we’ll go to grocery stores and meet with the meat managers and provide them some pork coupons so they can distribute those to their customers to encourage purchases of pork,” Grooms said.
The main event will start at 4 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church at 205 North 24th St in Denison.
“That’s where we’re handing out free pork loins to folks who drive through the line,” Grooms said.
No identification is required and everyone is welcome.
“This is for all community members,” she said.
The event is scheduled to end at 6 p.m. but has run later in some communities.
“We hand out pork loins until we’re out of pork loins,” Grooms said.
“One thousand is a lot to hand out, but we hand them all out and we’re there until we’re done.”