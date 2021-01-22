Local students graduate from Buena Vista University

More than 150 students graduated from Buena Vista University in the fall 2020. The following local students earned degrees:
Kelsey McConnaughy, Denison, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science (information technology track).
Parker Preul, Denison, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history education (5-12 teaching licensure).
Rachelle Heilesen, Denison, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.
Rhondee Knudsen, Schleswig, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.
Kassidy Cardenas, Denison, graduated with a Master of Education in teacher leadership, curriculum and instruction (effective teaching and instructional leadership track).
Nicole Hagemann, Denison, graduated with a Master of Education in teacher leadership, curriculum and instruction (effective teaching and instructional leadership track).
Students who graduated with the Latin honors of cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude must have completed a minimum of 60 credit hours. The minimum cumulative grade point averages for these honors are 3.5, 3.7, and 3.9 respectively.