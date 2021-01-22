Local students graduate from Buena Vista University

More than 150 students graduated from Buena Vista University in the fall 2020. The following local students earned degrees:

Kelsey McConnaughy, Denison, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science (information technology track).

Parker Preul, Denison, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history education (5-12 teaching licensure).

Rachelle Heilesen, Denison, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.

Rhondee Knudsen, Schleswig, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.

Kassidy Cardenas, Denison, graduated with a Master of Education in teacher leadership, curriculum and instruction (effective teaching and instructional leadership track).

Nicole Hagemann, Denison, graduated with a Master of Education in teacher leadership, curriculum and instruction (effective teaching and instructional leadership track).