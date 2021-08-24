Fashion Show 2.0 - second meeting is Thursday; models needed

The second preproduction meeting of Denison’s fashion show will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Donna Reed Theater lobby.

Cynthia Banda, who is the driving force behind the fashion show, is looking for models of any age and type, but a specific category she wants to fill is that of male models to show items for Reynold’s Clothing.

The first fashion show, in 2019, took place at the Donna Reed Theater, but this year’s event will be virtual.

Banda and Jenna Lambertz, of Lambertz Photography & Design LLC, will be making short videos as social media content for local businesses; the businesses will post the videos on their web or Facebook pages.

Banda’s vision for the videos is to have local models walk out of the storefronts of local businesses to model clothing and accessories sold there.

Lambertz will use her skills to make the videos, which will be formatted for the popular TikTok platform; the videos will be 15 to 60 seconds in length.

In addition to models, Banda is also looking for someone to dress the male models.

The first video production day will be on a weekend day in September, but a date hasn’t been set.