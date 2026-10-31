Top Story Spotlight ALL-STATE MUSIC FESTIVAL 3 Denison High School students selected for All-State Music Festival Oct 31, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three Denison High School students have attained the highest individual honor available to Iowa high school musicians by being selected as members of the 2026 All-State Music Festival.kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mpF5:E:@?D H6C6 96=5 @? ~4E] ac :? pE=2?E:4] |FD:4:2?D 7C@> 2== @G6C $@FE9H6DE x@H2 2F5:E:@?65 7@C 4@G6E65 DA@ED :? E96 E9C66 p==\$E2E6 6?D6>3=6D]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m$6=64E65 7@C E96 x@H2 p==\$E2E6 q2?5 H6C6 vC2?E ~=D6? WE6?@C D2I@A9@?6X[ {2K2C@ #:G6C2 p4@DE2 WECF>A6EX 2?5 r@@A6C v69=D6? W32DD EC@>3@?6X]k^DA2?mk^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mvC2?E[ 2 D6?:@C[ :D E96 D@? @7 p?5J 2?5 {2FC6= ~=D6?j {2K2C@ :D 2=D@ 2 D6?:@C[ 2?5 E96 D@? @7 y] {2K2C@ #:G6C2 2?5 |2C:2 p4@DE2]k^DA2?mk^Am People are also reading… 7th annual Pack the Pantry hosts 42 teams gathering $15,000 in donations Meet the Waterloo native helping Iowa women's basketball's stars get better Lost track of an old 401(k)? Your savings may be slipping away Katie Zacharia blames 'Hannity' appearance, the media for firing Why Iowa brought exciting freshman quarterback on Minnesota trip SEC is a mess, Big Ten offenses are broken lead Week 8 college football overreactions Iowa task force finalizes recommendations to crack down on Medicaid fraud 3 Denison High School students selected for All-State Music Festival Why Jan Jensen called early timeout in fourth quarter of Iowa's 57-point exhibition win What is the 'AI bubble' and what happens if it pops? NFL power rankings Week 7: Bills won again but was it enough to impress? Fake polls: Should America be worried about survey integrity? More than 100 big companies paid no federal income tax in 2025 Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to murder of Utah police chief's 17-year-old daughter Heisman power rankings: Can Darian Mensah catch Jeremiah Smith? kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m%9:D :D E96 D64@?5 E:>6 {2K2C@ 92D 366? D6=64E65 7@C E96 x@H2 p==\$E2E6 q2?5] r@@A6C[ 2 D6?:@C[ :D E96 D@? @7 %C@J 2?5 s63 v69=D6?]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m%9:D :D E96 7@FCE9 E:>6 E92E r@@A6C 92D 366? ?2>65 2? p==\$E2E6 >FD:4:2?[ >2<:?8 9:> E96 ?6H6DE “7@FC\J62C 2==\DE2E6” >6>36C 7C@> s6?:D@? w:89 $49@@=] r@@A6C H:== 36 C64@8?:K65 2E E96 a_ae x@H2 p==\$E2E6 |FD:4 u6DE:G2= r@?46CE 2D 2 7@FC\J62C >6>36C]k^DA2?mk^Am Cooper Gehlsen, Lazaro Rivera Acosta, Grant Olsen, and Owen Reisz pose for a photo with their instruments. DENISON HIGH SCHOOL kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mp== E9C66 >FD:4:2?D 2C6 DEF56?ED @7 sw$ 32?5 5:C64E@C[ #F36? }6H6==]k^DA2?mk^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mp=D@ C646:G:?8 C64@8?:E:@? @? $2EFC52J 7C@> E96 32?5 H2D ~H6? #6:DK WD6?:@C[ 2=E@ D2I@A9@?6X[ H9@ H2D D6=64E65 7@C 2 D64@?5\C@F?5 2F5:E:@?]k^DA2?mk^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?mx? E@E2=[ `e 32?5 2?5 G@42= >FD:4:2?D 7C@> sw$ 2F5:E:@?65 7@C E96 p==\$E2E6 6?D6>3=6D @? $2EFC52J] %96 E9C66 2446AE65 DEF56?ED H:== 36 EC2G6=:?8 E@ p>6D @? %9FCD52J[ }@G6>36C `hk^DA2?mkDA2?mE@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? C6962CD2=D 7@C E96 g_E9 p??F2= x@H2 p==\$E2E6 4@?46CE[ H9:49 H:== 36 96=5 :? w:=E@? r@=:D6F> @? $2EFC52J[ }@G] a`] %96 4@?46CE H:== 2:C @? x!%' %92?<D8:G:?8 H66<6?5]k^DA2?mk^Am 0 Comments Related to this story Most Popular 7th annual Pack the Pantry hosts 42 teams gathering $15,000 in donations An historic response by the IKM-Manning communities stepped up to the plate to stock the nearly bare shelves at the Manning Food Pantry. Iowa task force finalizes recommendations to crack down on Medicaid fraud How can Iowa better detect Medicaid fraud? A new task force report lays out recommendations involving staffing, technology and public reporting. Community Briefs | Extension to explores Parkinson's disease Growing older is the greatest risk factor for acquiring Parkinson’s disease and many people live with symptoms for several years before being … Firefighters practice grain bin operations Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Binance hit by 6.3 billion dollar crypto theft Google value plummets by $500 billion as artificial intelligence searches impact ad revenue. Google value plummets by $500 billion as artificial intelligence searches impact ad revenue. Pope Leo Requests Illinois Ballot To Vote In US Midterms. Pope Leo Requests Illinois Ballot To Vote In US Midterms. Binance Freezes $3 Billion in Crypto Assets Amid Suspected Hack Binance Freezes $3 Billion in Crypto Assets Amid Suspected Hack