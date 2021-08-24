General surgeon Dr. Rachel Knudson begins office hours at St. Anthony Clinic in Denison

The primary idea for Knudson to be available one afternoon a month at St. Anthony Clinic in Denison is to be available for employees at Smithfield when they get off work.

The frequency of her trips to the clinic in Denison will increase as needed.

Appointments to see Knudson can be by referral from a person’s general practice physician or people can also self-refer for abdomen pain, hernias, colonoscopies, acid reflux and a number of other symptoms.

Procedures are done at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Follow-up appointments can be done at the St. Anthony Clinic in Denison or if post-operative patients want to see Knudson sooner, they can go to McFarland Clinic in Carroll.

Prior to coming to the area and McFarland Clinic, Knudson was at Fort Madison Community Hospital and before that was at Skiff Medical Center in Newton.

She and her husband, Brady, live in Carroll with their son, Sam, age 7. Brady is an environmental scientist but is staying at home right now.

She and Brady like to SCUBA dive. It’s something that Knudson said she had always wanted to do so she and her husband decided to get certified. They’ve done SCUBA diving in the Caribbean and in Hawaii.