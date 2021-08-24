General surgeon Dr. Rachel Knudson begins office hours at St. Anthony Clinic in Denison

Performing general surgeries in smaller communities fits well with Dr. Rachel Knudson’s interest in performing a broad range of procedures.
She joined the McFarland Clinic in Carroll in October 20 and as of August 10 began holding office hours one afternoon a month at St. Anthony Clinic in Denison.
She has hospital privileges at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, Manning Regional Healthcare Center, Stewart Memorial Community Hospital in Lake City and Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson.
Knudson, who grew up near Marshalltown, attended the University of Iowa where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences. She received a Doctor of Osteopathy from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and then did her general surgery residency at Mercy Medical in Des Moines.
She didn’t have to look far for influences on her career choice. Her uncle was a trauma surgeon and her grandmother and aunt were nurses.
But it was a certified nurse aide course she took in high school that convinced Knudson to enter the medical field.
“I really enjoyed it. And then I worked at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, and I really enjoyed working with the veterans,” she said. “And that’s when I decided that I wanted to go into medicine.”
She continued to work at the Iowa Veterans Home while she was an undergraduate student.
“I enjoyed the great relationships I developed with the patients, especially working at the veterans home, because you served the same residents all the time,” Knudson continued. “I enjoyed taking care of them, and I would go to the doctor’s appointments with them.”
Because of those experiences, Knudson initially thought about going into geriatrics. Then she did her surgery rotation at medical school and her career choice changed.
“What I like about surgery is if someone has a problem, you can fix it,” said Knudson.
She gave a few recent examples.
Knudson performed an appendectomy on a patient who had appendicitis and was in horrible pain. She saw the patient the next morning and was told how much better he felt.
She performed gallbladder surgery on a patient who has gallbladder disease and had been having pain for years.
“But when we took out the gallbladder, we got rid of that pain and helped the patient have a better life,” she said.
Knudson performs all types of general surgeries, including colonoscopies, EGD (an endoscopic procedure to examine the esophagus, stomach and duodenum), gallbladder surgery, fixing hernias, removing skin cancers and fixing small bowel obstructions. She said she really enjoys performing breast surgeries.
The primary idea for Knudson to be available one afternoon a month at St. Anthony Clinic in Denison is to be available for employees at Smithfield when they get off work.
The frequency of her trips to the clinic in Denison will increase as needed.
Appointments to see Knudson can be by referral from a person’s general practice physician or people can also self-refer for abdomen pain, hernias, colonoscopies, acid reflux and a number of other symptoms.
Procedures are done at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Follow-up appointments can be done at the St. Anthony Clinic in Denison or if post-operative patients want to see Knudson sooner, they can go to McFarland Clinic in Carroll.
Prior to coming to the area and McFarland Clinic, Knudson was at Fort Madison Community Hospital and before that was at Skiff Medical Center in Newton.
She and her husband, Brady, live in Carroll with their son, Sam, age 7. Brady is an environmental scientist but is staying at home right now.
She and Brady like to SCUBA dive. It’s something that Knudson said she had always wanted to do so she and her husband decided to get certified. They’ve done SCUBA diving in the Caribbean and in Hawaii.
Knudson also does scrapbooking and just starting canning.
She said she liked coming to the area because St. Anthony has equipment for robotic-aided surgeries.
“I took a robotics course this fall, and I really enjoy using the robot,” Knudson said. “We’ve had a lot of really good outcomes and less patient pain.”
Knudson also teaches classes in general surgery at Des Moines University of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery. She said she enjoys teaching students who like surgery and are excited about becoming surgeons.
Most of all, Knudson likes working in smaller communities.
“I like the relationships that you develop with the patients, and when you do rural general surgery, you get to do a broader range of procedures,” she said. “I like the variety of cases.”