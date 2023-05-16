Denison-Schleswig’s boy’s golf season wrapped on Wednesday while the girls are preparing for the regional tournament this Wednesday.

The Monarch boys played in the sectional tournament at home at the Mystic Hills Golf Course where they placed fifth as a team out of eight teams. Among the Monarchs, had the best score with 85, which earned him 16th; Landon Wulf was the second best with a 93, and Nash Langenfeld rounded out the top three Monarch golfers with 97.

The girls had a busier week with two total meets, starting with the always important Hawkeye 10 Conference meet on May 8.

The Monarchs placed fifth as a team out of the 11 teams. Emily Bahnsen was the top finisher with a score of 102, which was good for 12th place and Tanna Petersen cracked the top 20 with 108.

On Thursday, the Monarchs traveled to the Carroll Country Club, to play against Carroll and Nevada, no results have been reported on this meet.

The girls were also scheduled to compete at the Storm Lake Invitational, which would have been a six-team tournament, but the meet was canceled.