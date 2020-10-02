New funeral directors to continue Huebner family’s level of care and service

“Deciding on funeral arrangements for a parent is not easy,” she continued. “A prearrangement makes it easier on the children and spouses. Some families are surprised that a parent had prearranged the funeral services because it is something their parent never talked about. Some have even made a prearrangement to pay for the funeral.”

“Prearrangements take a big weight off the shoulders of a family,” Fitzsimmons added.

“For spouses and children, it takes the worry out of wondering if they are making the right decisions for their loved one, and it allows them to spend more time grieving with their family members,” she continued.

Fitzsimmons and Sondag have been busy learning about the community and following the example of community involvement set by Dennis and Butch Huebner.

“I’m very excited to be a funeral director at Huebner’s and plan to be part of the community,” said Sondag. “I will be moving into the apartment above the funeral home and want to be involved in all the community events.”

She and Fitzsimmons said it is important to them to build relationships with families that continue beyond the funeral service and that people who see them out in the community can feel free to greet them as friends.”