Alert Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT Oct 17, 2026 Oct 17, 2026 Updated 9 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Freeze Warning: Sub-Freezing Temperatures and Frost Expected Early SaturdayWhat’s Happening:A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT on Saturday. Expect sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 29 to 32 degrees, accompanied by widespread frost.Affected Areas:Much of central IowaWhat to Expect:Temperatures dropping to as low as 29-32 degrees Fahrenheit.Widespread frost formation overnight.Impacts: Potential damage to crops and sensitive vegetation.Risk of damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing.Safety Tips: People are also reading… Guillermo Rodriguez has left the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ballroom California just made it legal to turn balconies into tiny power plants NFL power rankings Week 6: What does wild overtime win mean for Bills, Rams? Denison City Manager Jessica Garcia receives young city official award Social Security recipients to get 3.6% COLA raise in 2027. Here’s what that’s worth ‘Newlyweds’ makes old sitcom formula work for contemporary times Week in review: Test your knowledge of notable news Trump shuts down Hegseth plan to livestream military execution Iowa-licensed psychologist is facing disciplinary charges Jan Jensen, Hawkeyes preview 2026-27 women's basketball season Are banks, stock market, USPS closed today for Columbus Day? How Journey Houston is finding a new perspective on Iowa athletics Inflation surpassed worker paychecks for third straight month Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT Five-star center Khalia Hartwell commits to Iowa women's basketball Protect tender plants by covering them or bringing them indoors.Insulate outdoor plumbing to prevent freezing.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or dbrnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Related to this story Most Popular Freeze Warning until SAT 9:00 AM CDT Freeze Warning: Sub-Freezing Temperatures and Frost Until 9 AM CDT Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Bend, OR school shooting: Community mourning day after tragic incident Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump Bystander guns down suspected primary school shooter in Oregon Bystander guns down suspected primary school shooter in Oregon